US President Trump: (on possible attack on Iran) may take action, may not PANews 2025/06/18 22:02

TRUMP $9.489 +6.18% MAY $0.05002 +1.25% JUNE $0.0954 +2.14% NOT $0.001916 +1.26%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that (regarding the possibility of launching an attack on Iran) action may be taken or not.