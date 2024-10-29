Looking for aliens, raising bison, and the science of longevity, Cardano's founder has become an alternative patron in the crypto community

Looking for aliens, raising bison, and the science of longevity, Cardano&#39;s founder has become an alternative patron in the crypto community

PANews
2024/10/29 14:36
CHARLES
CHARLES$0,000197-5,51%

By Ben Weiss , DL News

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Charles Hoskinson, founder of the Cardano blockchain, loves to talk about cryptocurrencies. The 36-year-old billionaire also loves to talk about aliens. In 2023, he funded an expedition to Papua New Guinea to see if an interstellar object could be made by aliens, but it turned out not to be.

He also loves to gush about bison. He owns an 11,000-acre ranch in Wyoming, which is home to 600 of the gentle herbivores. "You can't treat bison the way cowboys treat them," he explained in an interview. "Bison need to be free-range."

Hoskinson, who traces part of his family lineage back to Florence, Italy, jokes that he may be related to the Medici, a powerful banking family that commissioned works from the likes of Leonardo da Vinci.

In other words, this crypto industry leader is a true "Renaissance Man."

"problem"

Hoskinson may not have been the ruler of an Italian city-state, but he did have a capital background.

In 2017, he helped launch Cardano, a L1 blockchain designed to challenge Ethereum, which he also co-founded.

Although Cardano is often labeled a "zombie chain," or a blockchain with less on-chain activity than other L1s such as Ethereum or Solana, Cardano (ADA) has a market cap of approximately $12.5 billion, according to DefiLlama data. (PANews Note: Hoskinson recently said in an interview that he had changed his stance on Bitcoin and announced that Cardano L1 would transform into Bitcoin L2.)

In June, Hoskinson responded to comments that blockchain is irrelevant to the real world by saying: “If it had to solve the real-world economic, political and social problems that we all face, that would be a huge force that would drag down the entire industry.”

Still, Hoskinson’s side hustle has caught the eye of some crypto users. Recently in Singapore, Hoskinson detailed what drives his interest. “I just like solving puzzles,” Hoskinson said.

Other crypto founders have also spent heavily to support their own "fancy" businesses. Another Ethereum co-founder, Gavin Wood, invested in his DJ business. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes bought a fish tank with three blacktip reef sharks for his crypto exchange office in Hong Kong. Animoca Brands Chairman Yat Siu bought a violin that once belonged to Russian Empress Catherine the Great.

Advanced Projects

Yet Hoskinson, who owns a private jet and a Blackhawk helicopter and claims a net worth of about $1.2 billion, is a backer of forward-thinking projects.

“I’m friends with Steve Wolfram (a computer scientist) and all these people,” he said. “They always come with the problems that they care about most, and when you work with them, you can make those problems yours.”

In person, Hoskinson is less a flashy Silicon Valley tycoon than an affable academic. After growing up in Hawaii, he became one of the original eight co-founders of Ethereum in the early 2010s. Soon, relations with Vitalik Buterin, the blockchain network’s main architect, became strained.

Hoskinson wants the ethereum founders to create a for-profit entity and take venture capital. Buterin wants to maintain a nonprofit organization.

Looking for aliens, raising bison, and the science of longevity, Cardano's founder has become an alternative patron in the crypto community

 Ethereum co-founder Hoskinson is funding longevity research

 Image credit: Rita Franca/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

In late 2014, Hoskinson left Ethereum, and the following year he founded Input Output (IOHK) with his former colleague Jeremy Wood. IOHK is a general company involved in all things blockchain, with its most famous product being Cardano. It is also involved in a number of other projects, including the Cardano sidechain Midnight and the Cardano wallet Daedalus.

Luminous Plants

Hoskinson’s interests extend beyond cryptography or blockchain. He also likes luminous plants.

"If you want to address global warming or improve the environment, it makes sense to get involved in plant genetic engineering."

He believes that specially engineered plants could not only produce organic lighting but also sequester carbon, eliminate toxic chemicals and provide other environmental benefits.

He showed a photo on his phone of himself smiling in the dark, holding a neon green plant. He identified cultivated tobacco and Arabidopsis as some of the species his team has illuminated.

While Hoskinson declined to elaborate on the biological mechanisms that made his plants glow, he did say his team used a new technique called CRISPR that uses an enzyme to edit genes.

Hoskinson will be displaying the plants publicly within a year. He also mentioned bioengineering glow-in-the-dark cannabis.

“If it’s got a lot of THC, it’s going to glow red,” he mused, referring to THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. “If it’s got a little bit, it’s going to glow green.”

Longevity Science

Hoskinson is also keen to inject himself with stem cells, self-renewing cells that play a vital role in medical research.

Hoskinson, whose father and brother are both doctors, has invested $100 million to build a health and wellness company called Hoskinson Health in Gillette, Wyoming, which he said will begin its first research trial next year, overseen by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Like many wealthy tech company founders, Hoskinson is interested in the science of longevity. The research trial will evaluate the efficacy of combining stem cell injections with hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber.

"If my hypothesis is correct, we can reverse aging by more than 10 years." The first batch of test subjects will include Hoskinson himself. "I am getting fatter and older. It would be great if I could live longer and healthier."

Doctors have extracted his stem cells, and his mini-Hoskinson cells have begun to divide in his body. When the FDA approves a clinical trial, Hoskinson will begin receiving injections.

But that’s not the only medical project he has planned.

By next summer, he plans to expand his Wyoming health center to 70,000 square feet and include cardiology, radiology and immunology, among other disciplines.

And, like any good Medici, he would fill the expanded clinic with “priceless works of art.”

These include "four-dimensional objects," "infinity rooms" inspired by legendary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, and a 6-foot-tall Godzilla-themed diorama.

Related reading: Interview with Ink founder and Optimism co-founder: How does Ink build the DeFi ecosystem with Superchain?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,02776-5,38%
U
U$0,02656-1,08%
FOX Token
FOX$0,03123-5,59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,242+1,09%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10016+7,73%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001926+0,46%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0,002875+9,85%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0,00492+0,81%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06566+228,30%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 06:45

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"

OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly