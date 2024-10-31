Polymarket suspects that trading volume does not match on-chain data. How serious is the “wash trading” water injection?

PANews
2024/10/31 14:08
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001928+0.57%

Author: Fortune

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Prediction market Polymarket, which exploded in popularity during the 2024 US election, reported $2.7 billion in bets on whether Trump or Harris would be elected president in early November.

Although Polymarket’s odds have been widely circulated on social media and mainstream media, analysts at two crypto research firms have found rampant wash trading on Polymarket. It is worth mentioning that the Polymarket platform shows that Trump’s current chance of winning is 67%.

In separate investigations by blockchain firms Chaos Labs and Inca Digital, analysts found signs of wash trading on the Polymarket platform. Wash trading is a form of market manipulation in which stocks are bought and sold repeatedly at the same time to create the illusion of a boom in trading volume and activity. Chaos Labs reported that wash trading accounted for about a third of Polymarket's presidential election market volume, while Inca Digital found that "a large portion of volume" on the market could be attributed to potential wash trading.

Since a key court ruling last September legalized election betting, other prediction markets, including Kalshi and Robinhood, have launched in the U.S. Although Polymarket remains inaccessible to U.S. investors, it remains the largest prediction platform to date (partly due to its crypto-native design and offshore operations). With less than a week until Election Day, suspicious activity on Polymarket has raised questions about the accuracy of the site, which its 26-year-old founder Shayne Coplan once claimed could "demystify the real-world events that matter most to you."

“Polymarket’s terms of use explicitly prohibit market manipulation,” a Polymarket spokesperson said in a statement. “We strive to provide our users with the fairest analysis possible, and the degree of our transparency is determined by the market.”

The rise of prediction markets

Founded in 2020 and backed by venture capitalists such as Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Polymarket once attempted to launch election betting in the United States, but was forced by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in early 2022 to operate offshore.

Unlike competitors such as Kalshi, which recently won a lawsuit against the CFTC and was allowed to operate in the United States, Polymarket runs its platform on the Ethereum blockchain. Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan said the crypto element provides greater visibility into its betting activities. "The neat thing about Polymarket is that it's completely peer-to-peer and transparent.

During the recent presidential election, Polymarket saw a surge in betting volume, with media outlets ranging from The Wall Street Journal to Fortune reporting on its betting odds, and opinion polls using its platform data as an indicator. U.S. poll star Nate Silver also joined Polymarket as an advisor in July.

Polymarket’s crypto design and offshore operations have drawn scrutiny in other areas. These include recent reports of manipulative trading on the site. Most notably, a French trader allegedly caused Trump’s odds to spike. Polymarket insisted the user had “extensive trading experience” and acted without malicious intent.

Wash Trading

The evidence of wash trading appears to be the “hard evidence” of misconduct on the platform. For its analysis, Chaos Labs looked at on-chain data to weed out high-volume traders, filtering out users who might be engaging in legitimate activities like market making. It then screened for users who showed signs of wash trading, examining their buy-sell order ratios and comparing their holdings to their trading volume. Chaos Labs concluded that about a third of the volume on presidential predictions alone was likely wash trading, and the same was true for all markets.

The practice of wash trading is common among crypto applications, especially those that have the potential to issue tokens and airdrops in the future. In September, The Information reported that Polymarket had explored launching its own proprietary token.

“The challenges facing prediction markets are no different than any other market application,” said Chaos Labs founder Omer Goldberg. “Fake trading is not unique to Polymarket.”

Trading Volume

Chaos Labs and Inca Digital also discovered another anomaly in Polymarket: the presidential market volume reported in U.S. dollars on the Polymarket website did not match the on-chain data. Inca found that the actual volume of the presidential betting market was about $1.75 billion, while the data reported by Polymarket was $2.7 billion.

Chaos Labs attributes this to Polymarket conflating traded shares with dollars. Specifically, users can buy shares of candidates at different odds. Given that Clinton is highly unlikely to be elected, each share of the "yes" option is only $0.01, but Chaos Labs found that Polymarket reported this share as $1 in trading volume.

The discrepancy, along with the fake transactions, highlights the unaudited nature of a platform that many people rely on for information about the presidential election.

“Companies like Polymarket want to attract real users and build trust in their markets,” said Omer Goldberg, founder of Chaos Labs. “Identifying and mitigating wash trading is critical to ensuring prediction markets are representative of everyone, and that market prices and volumes are determined by a real, long-standing user base rather than being muddied by fake trading traffic.”

Related reading: 1kx: What are the bottlenecks and breakthrough points of prediction markets such as Polymarket?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02776-5.38%
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03123-5.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.242+1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016+7.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001926+0.46%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+9.85%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00492+0.81%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06566+228.30%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 06:45

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"

OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly