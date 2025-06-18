Spokane City, Washington, Bans Crypto ATMs Following a Surge in Crypto Crimes

99Bitcoins
2025/06/18 18:53
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.2271+9.15%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%
Comedian
BAN$0.064-5.03%

Authorities have ordered the removal of crypto ATMs in Spokane, Washington, within the next 60 days, invoking a citywide ban.

On 17 June 2025, members of the Spokane City Council’s legislative session unanimously voted in favour of removing all crypto ATMs from the city. An astronomical rise in scams targeting residents of the city triggered their decision to remove these kiosks.

Council members Paul Dillon and Council President Betsy Wilkerson introduced an ordinance titled “Virtual Currency Kiosk Prohibition for a Safer Spokane” to combat increasing crypto crimes faced by residents in connection with the crypto kiosks.

Council member Dillon said, “This ordinance will protect vulnerable Spokane residents from scams involving virtual currency kiosks, and I am proud we are the first city in the state to move this legislation forward.”

The Spokane Police Department will oversee adherence to the ban and assess its effect on scam-related crime rates. Furthermore, if the operators do not remove the kiosks within the 60 days granted, they could face non-criminal violations, including revocation of their business licenses.

Data from the Crypto ATM tracker Coin ATM Radar shows that the city of Spokane currently has over 40 crypto kiosks.

Explore: 10+ Crypto Tokens That Can Hit 1000x in 2025

Scammers Impersonated Law Enforcement Officers To Coerce Victims

Interestingly, Spokane City’s ban on crypto kiosks is a part of a broader trend in the US, where a rise in crypto crimes has consequently spurred the local and state governments to tighten their oversight on crypto kiosks.

Detective Tim Schwering of the Spokane Police Department has worked with several victims of crypto fraud related to these kiosks and supports the ordinance introduced by the council members.

He said that funds sent through these kiosks inadvertently ended up in places such as China, Russia or North Korea.

Regarding the modus operandi of the scammers, Schwering said that the culprits would often impersonate law enforcement or tax officials and coerce their victims to convert their cash into cryptocurrency. Also, the scammers, as a standard, would claim that it was to protect their victims’ money.

Schwering added that by the time the transaction went through, it was already too late. Data shared by the FBI reveals that more than 11000 cases in connection with ATM crypto crimes were filed in the United States in 2024. Also, the majority of the victims were over the age of 60.

Total losses reported in connection with crypto ATM scams in the year 2024 are over $246 million.

Explore: 9+ Best High-Risk, High-Reward Crypto to Buy in June 2025

States Crack Down on ATM Crypto Crimes With New Regulations

Several states across the US have brought in their own rules and regulations to deal with the growing issue of crypto kiosk-related scams. In North Dakota, for example, House Bill 1447 is currently under consideration by the lawmakers.

The bill, if passed, will implement a $2000 daily transaction cap, a fraud warning in ATMs and make it compulsory for crypto ATM operators to deploy blockchain analytics to help detect suspicious activity.

Nebraska has already implemented its Controllable Electronic Record Fraud Prevention Act. Much of the law is similar to what North Dakota lawmakers are mulling over. The act caps transaction limits at $2000, requires ATM operators to be licensed, and caps fees at 18%.

Additionally, the act provides for a full refund to defrauded victims if the report was filed within 90 days of the incident.

Explore: Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025

The post Spokane City, Washington, Bans Crypto ATMs Following a Surge in Crypto Crimes appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06457+12.45%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$826.1-1.10%
ERA
ERA$0.9308+1.44%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

The past week in U.S. crypto regulation has been anything but quiet. A flurry of political pressure, legislative proposals, policy shifts, and industry positioning has kept the sector’s stakeholders on their toes. From the halls of Congress to state legislatures to the SEC’s policy desk, these developments reveal just how fragmented and fast-moving America’s crypto policy environment remains. Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm on “Weak” Crypto Oversight U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once again sharpened her rhetoric on crypto regulation, warning in an August 11 MSNBC interview that the current framework is so underdeveloped that it could “blow up” the American economy. Warren argued that the patchwork of rules—and in some cases, their absence—leaves the financial system exposed to corruption risks, particularly involving high-profile political figures such as President Trump. 🗣️ @SenWarren warns current crypto framework could 'blow up' US economy while blasting GENIUS ACT and Trump's crypto business ventures as corruption risks. #Crypto #Regulation #US https://t.co/A1pgs3P8tA — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 11, 2025 She accused the industry of wielding outsized influence over legislation through lobbying, undermining consumer protection and financial stability. “Strong cryptocurrency regulation is essential, not industry-favorable legislation that endangers our economic stability,” Warren said. Her comments reinforce her position as one of Capitol Hill’s most vocal crypto skeptics and indicate that, in an election season, the political battle over digital assets will remain highly charged. Trump Media’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Pushes Forward Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, is pressing ahead with its ambitions to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF. This week, the firm filed an amended S-1 registration with the SEC, though conspicuously absent were key details such as the fund’s fee structure or ticker symbol. Crypto.com has been tapped as both the custodian and liquidity provider, while Yorkville America Digital will serve as the sponsor. 🏦 Trump Media has filed an amendment to the S-1 registration with the SEC for its Bitcoin ETF, where https://t.co/U4D4dECttR will act as BTC custodian and liquidity provider. #TrumpMedia #BitcoinETF #Crypto .com https://t.co/Q8YIFbwjCN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas noted that the ETF may face an uphill battle to stand out in a crowded market already dominated by earlier entrants. If approved, the ETF would directly hold Bitcoin and track its price performance, with shares expected to trade on NYSE Arca. For Trump Media, the move positions the brand squarely at the intersection of politics, finance, and crypto, though SEC approval is far from guaranteed. Wisconsin Lawmakers Target Bitcoin ATMs At the state level, Wisconsin legislators are ramping up efforts to tighten oversight of cryptocurrency kiosks. Senate Bill 386, introduced on Monday, mirrors an Assembly bill filed just weeks earlier. Both aim to address fraud tied to the state’s 582 Bitcoin ATMs, which are often located in convenience stores and gas stations. 🏧 Wisconsin legislators are making a renewed push to rein in crypto kiosks, filing a second bill aimed at curbing fraud tied to the machines. #ATMs #Crypto https://t.co/8TL92NeKIr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Lawmakers point to $247 million in fraud losses as a compelling reason to act, framing these machines as a weak link in consumer protection. The proposed rules could introduce stricter licensing, compliance, and reporting requirements for kiosk operators, potentially curbing access but also tightening controls against abuse. SEC Shifts Focus to Policy After Ripple Case Ends In a shift, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears ready to move from courtroom battles to policymaking. Commissioner Hester Peirce announced via X that the SEC’s case against Ripple has officially concluded. She called it a “welcome development” that frees up bandwidth for building a “clear regulatory framework for crypto.” ⚖️ The SEC will focus on creating a clear crypto regulatory framework after dismissing its case against Ripple, regulator Hester Peirce says. #SEC #Ripple https://t.co/wJNt21xQzs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 SEC Chair Paul Atkins backed Peirce’s remarks, urging the agency to prioritize crafting explicit, innovation-friendly rules. “With this chapter closed, we now have an opportunity to shift our energy from the courtroom to the policy drafting table,” Atkins said. While the agency has faced criticism for its enforcement-heavy approach, this shift could indicate a recognition that prolonged litigation has done little to settle core regulatory questions. Banking Groups Warn of Stablecoin Yield Loophole Major U.S. banking associations are pressing Congress to close what they see as a dangerous gap in the GENIUS Act’s stablecoin provisions. In a letter this week, the Bank Policy Institute, alongside groups including the American Bankers Association and the Financial Services Forum, warned that current language could allow issuers to pay yield indirectly through affiliated platforms. ⚠️ US banks have warned that a gap in the GENIUS Act could allow stablecoin issuers to skirt restrictions on paying yield to holders. #Stablecoin #Crypto https://t.co/N7lSngpPof — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 13, 2025 They argued that without a fix, this “loophole” undermines the law’s intent to prevent stablecoin products from functioning like interest-bearing bank accounts without equivalent safeguards. The push shows the tension between traditional finance and emerging digital asset models and the intense lobbying around the fine print of new laws. Treasury Clarifies Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent created a stir earlier this week when he appeared to rule out Bitcoin purchases for the country’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. By Thursday, he clarified the policy: the reserve will not buy coins outright but will instead be built from confiscated Bitcoin, which the government will stop selling. 🇺🇸 Treasury Sec. @SecScottBessent walked back his no-buy stance, saying the US Bitcoin reserve will grow through seized coins and neutral spending. #BTC #ScottBessent https://t.co/6Wh6Uqt8GL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 15, 2025 Bessent told Fox News that the current reserve—valued between $15 billion and $20 billion—would be maintained and expanded under this approach. Later, in an X post, he reiterated that forfeited Bitcoin will serve as the foundation for the reserve, established under President Trump’s March executive order. The clarification leaves some uncertainty about the program’s long-term scope but reinforces that the U.S. will hold—rather than liquidate—seized digital assets. The Takeaway This week’s developments demonstrate the multi-layered nature of U.S. crypto regulation. Federal lawmakers are sharpening political narratives, state legislatures are targeting specific risk points like Bitcoin ATMs, the SEC is hinting at a new phase of rulemaking, and industry stakeholders are jockeying to shape the fine print of stablecoin and ETF frameworks. The crypto regulation environment remains highly dynamic and, at times, unpredictable. But taken together, these stories suggest a slow but steady shift toward more codified rules, even as political posturing and policy gaps continue to generate uncertainty.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15697+3.34%
Threshold
T$0.01656+1.22%
U
U$0.02675-0.37%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03046-8.36%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.434+5.80%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03932-0.15%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 02:38

Trending News

More

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum