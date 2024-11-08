Combing the MEME coin holdings of the five major crypto market makers: Wintermute made a large bet to get a high winning rate on Binance listing, and most institutions invested in old projects

PANews
2024/11/08 16:05
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001301+0.85%
GET
GET$0.012064-2.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006+7.62%
Major
MAJOR$0.16273-2.69%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001093-1.35%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001871-4.24%

Author: Nancy, PANews

With the continuous expansion of the market scale and the gradual maturity of the operation model, MEME is gradually moving towards large-scale and institutional operation. Among them, the participation of some crypto market makers is also increasing, which will also promote the continuous improvement of the liquidity and stability of the MEME market.

In this article, PANews sorted out the MEME coin holdings of 5 crypto market makers, including Wintermute, GSR Markets, Auros Global, B2C2 Group and Cumberland DRW. These institutions hold a total of more than $120 million worth of MEME coins, among which Wintermute is the institution with the largest holding amount and the most popular projects, and many of its MEME coins have been successfully listed on Binance, which shows its deep layout and influence in the MEME coin field. In contrast, other institutions hold less positions. Except for the uppercase and lowercase NEIRO, the rest are mainly old-fashioned MEME coins such as PEPE and SHIB, and large transfers or sales have been made on multiple platforms.

It is worth mentioning that DWF Labs, which previously made a high-profile layout of MEME, no longer holds MEME projects in its public address. This may be related to the US regulators' increased supervision of MEME market makers. In early October this year, several market makers such as Gotbit, ZM Quant and CLS Global were accused by multiple US regulators for operating the MEME market. Among them, the operator of MyTrade has pleaded guilty, and the CEO of Gotbit was prosecuted by the US Department of Justice for allegedly planning large-scale false transactions.

Wintermute: Holding over 110 million US dollars , 68% of MEME coins successfully listed on Binance

Combing the MEME coin holdings of the five major crypto market makers: Wintermute made a large bet to get a high winning rate on Binance listing, and most institutions invested in old projects

Arkham data shows that as of November 8, Wintermute held 19 MEME coins with a total value of more than $1 million, with a total holding value of more than $110 million. Among them, the top three projects in terms of holding amount are MOODENG, GOAT and PEPE, which together account for 40.9% of Wintermute's overall MEME holding value. Not only that, most of these MEME coins come from Ethereum and Solana, and most of them are popular projects.

It is worth mentioning that among the 19 MEME coins held by Wintermute, 13 projects have been successfully listed on Binance, accounting for as high as 68.4%. The organization seems to have become a weather vane for the listing of MEME coins on Binance.

GSR Markets: Still holds over $5 million in NEIRO, multiple large transfers may be to provide liquidity

Arkham data shows that as of November 8, GSR Markets only holds more than 48.51 million NEIRO (uppercase), accounting for 4.8% of the total amount of the token, and worth more than $5.08 million. Since October, GSR Markets has transferred more than $99.13 million worth of NEIRO to the exchange Bybit in multiple transactions, but Spot On Chain monitoring believes that this operation may be aimed at providing more liquidity rather than selling.

Auros Global: holdings worth about $330,000, with frequent NEIRO transfers in the past month

Arkham data shows that as of November 8, Auros Global mainly holds PEPE, uppercase and lowercase NEIRO and SHIB, with a holding value of US$330,000, of which PEPE alone is worth US$197,000. It is worth mentioning that since September 30, Auros Global has frequently transferred lowercase NEIRO to exchanges such as Binance and Uniswap, with each amount of funds being less than US$70,000.

B2C2 Group: Only holds SHIB worth nearly $7 million

Currently, B2C2 Group only holds a large amount of SHIB. Arkham data shows that as of November 8, B2C2 Group held SHIB worth $6.89 million. Since the beginning of this year, B2C2 Group has successively transferred large amounts of SHIB to platforms such as Coinbase and Robinhood, with single amounts often in the millions of dollars.

Cumberland DRW: Holds nearly $230,000 in PEPE and SHIB, and has sold millions of dollars in the past few months

Cumberland DRW also chose to hold the old MEME coin, and the allocation ratio was relatively small. Arkham data showed that as of November 8, Cumberland DRW held about $210,000 worth of PEPE and $18,000 worth of SHIB. Among them, in the past few months, Cumberland DRW has successively transferred millions of dollars worth of PEPE and SHIB to platforms such as OKX, Robinhood and FalconX.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02772-5.26%
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03137-7.54%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.233+1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09988+7.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001926+0.57%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00491+2.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06268+213.40%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 06:45

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share