Former Fed Vice Chairman warns: Fighting inflation is not over yet, Fed may no longer predict two rate cuts

PANews
2025/06/18 11:21
U
U$0.02675-0.37%
Vice
VICE$0.01203-3.68%
MAY
MAY$0.05011+1.35%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001914+1.21%

PANews reported on June 18 that Richard Clarida, former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve and current consultant to PIMCO, said that although U.S. inflation performed better than expected at the beginning of the year, it was still under great pressure due to advance stocking and accumulated tariffs. He pointed out that the average effective tariff rate in the United States rose to 15.6% in June, the highest since 1937, which may cause inflation to rise above 3%. Clarida questioned whether the Federal Reserve would still maintain its forecast of two interest rate cuts this year, and emphasized that if the market questions the independence of the new chairman, the stock and bond markets will react violently. He believes that the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has shown the return of the "bond vigilante."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

PANews reported on June 20 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2041+1.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:35
A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.76+6.29%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will terminate a supervisory program that focused increased bank scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The Federal Reserve said in a press release that it will be sunsetting its novel activities supervision program, with this seeing…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06414+11.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 02:21

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push