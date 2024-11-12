MicroStrategy buys another $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, BTC rises above $89,000, and the total market value of global cryptocurrencies hits a new high

PANews
2024/11/12 09:30
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,793.1-0.53%

Author: Joy, PANews

After 3 years, with the help of Bitcoin's new high, the total market value of global cryptocurrencies reached 3.11 trillion US dollars on November 12, up 6.8% in the past 24 hours, breaking through the previous high of 3.069 trillion US dollars on November 9, 2021. The current market value of Bitcoin accounts for 56.3%, and Ethereum accounts for 13%.

MicroStrategy buys $ 2 billion worth of BTC

On the evening of November 11, after MicroStrategy, a U.S. listed company, announced again that it had bought Bitcoin, Bitcoin began to rise rapidly, rising continuously from $82,000 to a new high of $89,000 at 7 o'clock this morning.

MicroStrategy buys another $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, BTC rises above $89,000, and the total market value of global cryptocurrencies hits a new high

MicroStrategy's purchase announcement stated that it purchased 27,200 bitcoins between October 31 and November 10, spending approximately $2.03 billion, with an average purchase price of approximately $74,463 per bitcoin. The funds for this purchase came from the company's ATM stock sales activities. Currently, MicroStrategy's total holdings have reached 279,420 bitcoins, with a total purchase cost of approximately $11.9 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $42,692 per bitcoin. Based on the estimated price of $89,000 for Bitcoin, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have a floating profit of approximately $12.9 billion.

MicroStrategy's stock price also hit a new high of $340 at the close on November 11, up 25.73% in a single day. Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, wrote on X that MicroStrategy's single-day trading volume set a record of $12 billion, six times the trading volume of JPMorgan Chase or General Electric.

As Bitcoin rises, cryptocurrencies generally rise. The current global cryptocurrency market value is about 3.11 trillion US dollars, up 6.8% in the past 24 hours, breaking the previous high of 3.069 trillion US dollars on November 9, 2021. The current market value of Bitcoin accounts for 56.3%, Ethereum accounts for 13%, and the cryptocurrency trading volume in the past 24 hours is about 355.68 billion US dollars.

Tether accelerates money printing, analysts continue to be bullish

Amid the market enthusiasm, the "Federal Reserve" of the currency circle also started printing money.

Around 01:07 am Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 2 billion USDT on Ethereum. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said this was an authorized but unissued transaction, which means it will be used as inventory for the next issuance request and on-chain exchange. According to EMC Labs statistics, stablecoins have grown by $4.776 billion last week.

Bernstein analysts released a bullish report after the US election, encouraging investors to increase their exposure to the crypto industry as soon as possible. Bitcoin broke through $80,000 to set a record high after Trump's victory. Gautam Chhugani, head of research at Bernstein, said that the Trump administration is expected to adopt pro-crypto policies or appoint a new SEC chairman, which may bring a more friendly regulatory environment to the industry.

The report recommends that investors pay attention to spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, publicly listed Bitcoin mining companies, companies holding Bitcoin, and crypto trading platforms such as Robinhood and Coinbase. In addition, Bernstein expects Bitcoin to reach $200,000 by the end of 2025, and recommends investors to buy major digital assets such as BTC, ETH, and SOL.

Geoff Kendrick, head of foreign exchange and digital asset research at Standard Chartered Bank, also predicted that Bitcoin will continue to rise until the end of the year, "easily reaching" $100,000 before certain Bitcoin options expire on December 27. It is reported that the analyst successfully predicted that Bitcoin would reach $80,000 before the US presidential election.

“I’m predicting $125k by year end as the next level, although I noticed that after the 2016 election, a lot of Trump-related activity peaked around the inauguration on January 20th… So if Bitcoin doesn’t get to $125k by December 31st, I think it will be there by January 20th,” Kendrick said in an email on Sunday.

Kendrick further predicted that a rise in Bitcoin prices could “benefit all investors” given Ethereum and Solana’s recent gains, and that some tokens could outperform Bitcoin. Kendrick wrote: “It seems inevitable that SOL will hit a new all-time high before the end of the year (historical high of $260 in November 2021). ETH hitting a new all-time high (historical high of $4,866 in November 2021) may not be achieved until about the inauguration. Overall, we think all of these assets will continue to rise, but SOL may perform the best among them.”

EMC Labs, a crypto fund management agency, said in the "EMC Bitcoin Weekly Watch" released this week that the US election has settled, the US stock market has seen a sharp rise, and traders are betting that the certainty of US corporate profits will increase under the environment of tax cuts and low interest rates, and US stocks will continue to rise in the medium and long term. Against this background, BTC ETFs received $1.728 billion in a single week, and the later-developed stablecoin channel received $4.776 billion in a single week, with a total inflow of $6.504 billion, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow since 2024. Last week, BTC broke through the new high consolidation zone of $73,000 and the upward trend line of $75,000, returning to the upward trend line after 8 months. Driven by strong liquidity, BTC is expected to continue to rise in the future, and Altcoins will also usher in a general rise.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02772-5.26%
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03137-7.54%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.233+1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09988+7.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001926+0.57%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00491+2.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06268+213.40%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 06:45

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share