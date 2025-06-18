Li Yunze, Pan Gongsheng, Wu Qing and Zhu Hexin will deliver keynote speeches at the Lujiazui Forum PANews 2025/06/18 08:40

PANews reported on June 18 that the 2025 Lujiazui Forum will be held today. According to the latest opening ceremony agenda, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, Li Yunze, Director of the Financial Regulatory Administration, Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, will attend the meeting and deliver keynote speeches.