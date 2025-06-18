Source: Musk's xAI company is expected to complete $5 billion in debt financing

PANews
2025/06/18 07:40
Xai
XAI$0.04966+0.02%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.00213-26.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, Musk's xAI company is expected to complete a $5 billion debt financing, which has limited investor demand and a coverage ratio of 1.5 times. The funds will be allocated on Wednesday. Musk's xAI costs are growing, with a monthly expenditure of $1 billion. The company is trying to raise $9.3 billion.

Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is trying to raise $9.3 billion in debt and equity, but before the money is in the bank, it plans to spend more than half of it in the next three months, according to terms of the deal shared with investors. The speed at which the company is raising money and burning through cash is a stark illustration of the unprecedented funding needs of the AI industry and the relatively meager revenue it has brought in so far, at least in the case of xAI. Looking at the company’s leveraged cash flow, the company expects to burn about $13 billion through 2025, or more than $1 billion a month, according to sources. As a result, the company’s massive fundraising activity has barely kept up with its spending.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

PANews reported on June 20 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2041+1.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:35
A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.76+6.29%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will terminate a supervisory program that focused increased bank scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The Federal Reserve said in a press release that it will be sunsetting its novel activities supervision program, with this seeing…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06414+11.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 02:21

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push