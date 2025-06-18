Market News: US plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond trading PANews 2025/06/18 08:16

U $0.02675 -0.37% BOND $0.181 +0.38% JUNE $0.0954 +2.14% BANK $0.06428 +11.63%

PANews June 18 news, market news: The United States plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond transactions. The U.S. banking regulator plans to propose a reduction in the supplementary leverage ratio of large banks.