The US GENIUS Act was approved by the Senate, marking a historic step for stablecoin legislation

PANews
2025/06/18 07:08
PANews reported on June 18 that the Associated Press reported that the U.S. Senate passed the stablecoin regulatory bill GENIUS Act with 68 votes in favor and 30 votes against. The bill will be sent to the House of Representatives for deliberation. The bill establishes a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins, requiring one-to-one reserves, consumer protection and anti-money laundering mechanisms, but does not restrict the president and his family from profiting from the issuance of stablecoins, triggering criticism from Democrats about the Trump family's potential conflict of interest. The World Liberty Financial project held by the Trump family made more than $57 million in profits from token sales last year .

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

PANews reported on June 20 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/06/20 16:35
A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will terminate a supervisory program that focused increased bank scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The Federal Reserve said in a press release that it will be sunsetting its novel activities supervision program, with this seeing…
