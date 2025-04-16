Trading time: BTC loses independence, analysts recommend cautious trading and strict stop loss

PANews
2025/04/16 13:40
LETSTOP
STOP$0,15173+1,16%
Bitcoin
BTC$117 261,18-0,87%

Trading time: BTC loses independence, analysts recommend cautious trading and strict stop loss

1. Market observation

Keywords: OM, ETH, BTC

The market on the Solana chain is gradually recovering, and the trading volume of Meme coins has returned to the level of early February. Institutional investors have also begun to increase their layout of SOL. Janover, a US listed company, announced that it had purchased 80,567 SOL worth about US$10.5 million. The total amount of SOL currently held has reached 163,000, worth about US$21.2 million. At the same time, the partners of Multicoin Capital seem to be quietly increasing their holdings. There are signs that they have transferred US$7 million of USDC to Coinbase, and they may be preparing for the future of SOL.

In addition, the recent performance of Bitcoin has made many industry OGs confused and disappointed. Arca Chief Investment Officer Jeff Dorman admitted that he left Wall Street to join the crypto field in order to escape the market environment completely dominated by macro factors, but now Bitcoin has become an after-hours trading tool for large funds, almost in sync with the trend of Nasdaq, and has lost its independence. In the recent days of violent stock market fluctuations, the high correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 is particularly obvious. Crypto analyst Eugene also admitted that as the crypto market is increasingly affected by macro factors, his trading strategy has to turn to more cautious, keeping low trading volume and setting strict stop losses until the market direction becomes clear again. However, McKenna of Arete Capital pointed out that the market often bottoms out in the worst news, and the panic when Bitcoin fell to $74,000 was in place. Unless Sino-US relations deteriorate further, future news may only cause market fluctuations rather than trend changes. Despite the obvious short-term fluctuations, institutional interest in Bitcoin is still growing steadily. According to Bitwise data, listed companies purchased 95,000 bitcoins in the first quarter of 2025, a 16% increase from the previous quarter. The number of companies holding bitcoins reached 79, accounting for 3.28% of the total supply of bitcoins. In addition to Janover, CleanSpark, Value Creation, Metaplanet and Semler Scientific have also announced their bitcoin investment plans.

Although institutions are constantly increasing their holdings of BTC, the central bank's attitude towards BTC has not yet been clarified. The latest survey results of the Bank for International Settlements are not so optimistic. The proportion of central banks considering investing in digital assets in the next 5-10 years has dropped sharply from 15.9% last year to 2.1% this year. Among the 91 central banks that manage $7 trillion in reserves, none currently holds digital assets. However, 11.6% of central banks still believe that cryptocurrencies are becoming a more credible investment option. As for whether to establish a strategic reserve of Bitcoin, 50 central banks (59.5%) are opposed. In addition, Google announced that it will implement MiCA crypto advertising rules in the EU from April 23, indicating that large technology companies are adapting to the new regulatory environment.

In terms of the macroeconomic environment, although the recent tariff policy of the Trump administration has caused market fluctuations, Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Invest, is optimistic. She believes that this may be a kind of "shock therapy" with the ultimate goal of reducing trade barriers and stimulating economic growth. Wood predicts that GDP may show negative growth in the first half of 2025, which will provide more room for the government and the Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy.

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 16)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, GMGN, Tomars)

  • Bitcoin: $83,525.29 (-10.94% year-to-date), daily spot volume $26.17 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,579.83 (-53.06% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $11.98 billion

  • Fear and corruption index: 29 (panic)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.05 sat/vB, ETH 0.35 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 62.9%, ETH 7.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: AERGO, ARDR, XRP, SNT

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0088

  • Sector gains and losses: AI sector fell 5.23%, Meme sector fell 4.95%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 99,140 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$209 million, including BTC liquidation of US$52.13 million, ETH liquidation of US$40.8 million, and OM liquidation of US$17.74 million

  • BTC medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($83721.28), lower channel line ($82063.44)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1665.45), lower channel line ($1632.47)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: BTC loses independence, analysts recommend cautious trading and strict stop loss

3. ETF flows (as of April 15 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $76,415,100

  • Ethereum ETF: -$14,182,100

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Binance launches second round of “vote to delist” mechanism, voting will last until April 17

  • Coinbase International will launch COMP-PERP, UXLINK-PERP and ATH-PERP on April 17

  • EigenLayer will launch a slashing mechanism on the mainnet on April 17

  • Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm on April 16, accounting for 2.01% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$28.5 million.

  • deBridge (DBR) will unlock approximately 1.14 billion tokens at 8:00 am on April 17, accounting for 63.24% of the current circulation, worth approximately $26.5 million;

  • Omni Network (OMNI) will unlock approximately 8.21 million tokens at 8:00 am on April 17, accounting for 42.89% of the current circulation, worth approximately $1,630.

  • ApeCoin (APE) will unlock about 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm on April 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth about $680;

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States as of the week ending April 12 (10,000 people) (20:30, April 17)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 22.3 / Expected: 22.6

The biggest increases in the top 500 stocks by market value today: ARDR up 125.22%, FUEL up 35.88%, SNT up 35.06%, GFI up 31.67%, and OM up 29.40%.

Trading time: BTC loses independence, analysts recommend cautious trading and strict stop loss

5. Hot News

  • CleanSpark plans to sell mined Bitcoin monthly and has received a $200 million credit line from Coinbase Prime

  • A whale is suspected to have spent 5 million USDC to purchase about 630,000 TRUMP through two addresses in the early morning

  • Japanese listed company Value Creation plans to spend another 100 million yen to buy Bitcoin

  • Metaplanet announces $10 million bond issuance to increase Bitcoin holdings

  • Towns will launch TOWNS tokens in Q2, with an initial airdrop ratio of 10%

  • Sky and Spark Protocol deploy $25 million to Maple Finance lending pool, with plans to double allocation

  • Semler Scientific Files for $500 Million Securities Offering to Buy More Bitcoin

  • Janover, a US listed company, announced that it had increased its holdings of SOL by approximately US$10.5 million

  • Multicoin Capital partner lent $7 million USDC to Coinbase, possibly to increase SOL holdings

  • Survey: 91 central banks around the world have no digital asset investment, and more than half oppose Bitcoin strategic reserves

  • Bitcoin's 14-year return rate is 7.2 million%, far exceeding the S&P 500's 306% and gold's 116%.

  • A certain address deposited 710,000 AVAX to Coinbase, with an estimated loss of $12.19 million

  • State Street Hong Kong: Plans to increase digital asset management scale to US$5 billion and launch crypto investment application with Galaxy

  • Terra: Deadline to submit loss claims to the Terraform Liquidation Trust is May 17

  • In Q1 2025, listed companies purchased a total of 95,431 bitcoins, with a total holding of 688,000 bitcoins

  • Moonshot Launches Dark Eclipse (DARK)

  • Binance Alpha now supports Fair and Free (FAIR3)

  • Three institutions are suspected to be market makers for Binance Megadrop's new coin KERNEL, with a total allocation of 17 million tokens

  • Google to implement MiCA crypto advertising rules in EU from April 23

  • CoinShares: Net outflow of funds from digital asset investment products was $795 million last week

  • Canada approves Solana spot ETF, which will be launched this week and support staking

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US Treasury Deputy Secretary: Demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars

US Treasury Deputy Secretary: Demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, US Treasury Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender said that the demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars.
Share
PANews2025/07/20 12:16
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,02756-5,35%
U
U$0,02489-7,81%
FOX Token
FOX$0,03157-8,49%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,251+1,71%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10001+7,67%
Notcoin
NOT$0,00192+0,99%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0,002875+8,24%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0,00486+0,62%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06939+246,95%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

US Treasury Deputy Secretary: Demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

KULR Q2 2025: Bitcoin Gains Drive $8.14M Net Income Despite Wider Operating Loss