OSL Trading Time: ZhongAn Bank in Hong Kong launches cryptocurrency trading service, BTC continues to strengthen and approaches $100,000

PANews
2024/11/25 12:19
Bitcoin
BTC$117,715.02-0.52%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06578+14.12%

OSL Trading Time: ZhongAn Bank in Hong Kong launches cryptocurrency trading service, BTC continues to strengthen and approaches $100,000

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, IMX, ZKasino

BTC closed last week with a positive line, and the weekly closing price hit a record high. The latest price is $97,434.73, and the year-to-date increase is as high as 130.53%. Institutional funds continue to be optimistic about the Bitcoin market. Fundstrat's head of digital asset strategy pointed out that the premium of Korean kimchi has dropped to 0%, which may indicate that BTC still has room for growth.

ETH is currently priced at $3,339.69, up 46.38% year-to-date, which is relatively mild compared to BTC. In terms of ecosystem, Vitalik emphasized that the crypto industry needs to build more practical applications rather than just focusing on coin issuance and transactions.

The cryptocurrency ecosystem continues to expand, and ZhongAn Bank in Hong Kong has launched virtual currency trading services, indicating that traditional financial institutions are more receptive to crypto assets. At the same time, tokens such as IMX, ADA, and APEX are about to be unlocked in large amounts, of which IMX will unlock about $40.5 million. Investors need to be wary of the potential selling pressure brought about by the unlocking.

From a macro perspective, US stocks continued to strengthen, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising 25.15% and 26.60% respectively. Next week, the market will see the release of important data such as the core PCE price index and GDP, which may affect the market's expectations for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy and thus affect the trend of the cryptocurrency market.

2. Key data (as of 10:03 Hong Kong time on November 25)

• S&P 500: 5,969.34 (+25.15% year-to-date)

• Nasdaq: 19,003.65 (+26.60% year-to-date)

• 10-year Treasury yield: 4.355% (-3.64 basis points year-to-date)

• US dollar index: 106.561 (+5.00% year-to-date)

• Bitcoin: $97,434.73 (+130.53% year-to-date)

• Ethereum: $3,339.69 (+46.38% year-to-date)

3. ETF flows (November 22, Eastern Time)

• Bitcoin ETF: Net inflows of $490.3 million

• Ethereum ETF: Net inflows of $91.3 million

4. Important Dates

Published data:

• November 21, 9:30 p.m. Initial unemployment claims

Actual: 213,000, Previous: 219,000, Expected: 222,000

• November 22 at 11:00 pm Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Final Value

Actual: 71.8, Previous: 70.5, Expected: 73.7

Coming soon (November 27 at 9:30 pm):

• Core PCE price index month-on-month (previous value: 0.3%, expected: 0.3%)

• GDP quarter-on-quarter growth rate (previous value: 3.0%, expected: 2.8%)

• Personal income (previous value: 0.3%, expected: 0.3%)

• Personal spending (previous: 0.5%, expected: 0.4%)

5. Hot News (November 22 to November 25)

• Data: IMX, ADA, APEX and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which IMX unlocks approximately $40.5 million

• Murad: A Meme project community worth investing in should have 6 characteristics, including multiple resistance to declines and diamond hands, etc.

• ZhongAn Bank in Hong Kong launched virtual currency trading service on its App today

• Starknet: Integration phase for STRK staking phase 1 now underway

• 10x Research: Last weekend, Upbit’s daily trading volume reached $14 billion, which is comparable to the Korean stock market

• Andrew Kang: The DeSci field is currently like the DeFi era in early 2019, and has invested in BIO Protocol

• Vitalik: The crypto industry needs to create some meaningful applications with a lot of user participation, rather than just issuing coins and doing exchanges

• Fundstrat Digital Asset Strategy Director: The current premium for Korean kimchi is about 0%, which may indicate that BTC still has room to rise

• ai16z: DAO partners have decided that ai16z and AI Combinator will be completely separated

• Sui forms strategic partnership with Franklin Templeton Digital Assets

• ZKasino used funds that were to be returned to users to leverage long ETH on the chain

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02772-5.26%
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03137-7.54%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.233+1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09988+7.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001926+0.57%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00491+2.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06268+213.40%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 06:45

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share