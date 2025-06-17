Coinbase insider sold more than $5m in shares over the last three months

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:59
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001+8.63%

Coinbase reported insider sales of more than $5 million worth of stock, with CFO Alesia Haas as the biggest seller.

Coinbase insiders continue to offload stock on the market. On Tuesday, June 16, Coinbase filed a Form 144 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting all insider sales. The company disclosed that insiders sold 26,243 shares of Coinbase stock since March 2025. The net proceeds from these sales totaled $5,673,636.

The largest, and possibly only, seller was CFO Alesia Haas. Haas personally sold 21,020 shares in three transactions, one each month since March, netting $4.53 million. On the same dates, ABC 2021 LLC also sold a total of 5,223 shares for $1.14 million.

Coinbase securities sold by insiders since March 2025

These sales appear to be a part of routine financial management by the executive. According to Investing.com, Alesia Haas owned 114,866 shares of Coinbase stock in March of 2025 directly. She also owned 15,673 shares through ABC 2021 LLC, of which she is a sole member.

Coinbase executives continue to offload shares

Management of publicly traded companies can freely sell their shares on the market. However, such sales are closely watched by other investors. Large sales, in particular, can sometimes signal that executives are losing confidence in the company or believe the stock is overvalued.

For this reason, the SEC requires that public companies disclose these sales. However, in a fourth quarter of 2024 investor call, Haas denied that these sales reflect a lack of confidence in the company.

CEO Brian Armstrong has been one of the biggest sellers of Coinbase stock. Armstrong sold nearly $290 million worth of Coinbase shares in 2021, soon after the company went public.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

PANews reported on June 20 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2041+1.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:35
A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.76+6.29%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will terminate a supervisory program that focused increased bank scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The Federal Reserve said in a press release that it will be sunsetting its novel activities supervision program, with this seeing…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06414+11.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 02:21

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push