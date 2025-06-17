a16z backs EigenLayer with $70m token buy amid EigenCloud launch

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:06
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01523-0.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%

a16z crypto, the digital assets arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has deepened its investment in EigenLayer with a new $70 million token acquisition, coinciding with the launch of the Ethereum restaking protocol’s developer platform, EigenCloud.

On June 17, 2025, Eigen Labs announced the official launch of EigenCloud, a unified cloud platform aimed at accelerating crypto’s app era. 

As the EigenLayer (EIGEN) community celebrated this major milestone, the Eigen Labs team revealed that a16z had acquired an additional $70 million worth of EIGEN tokens to support the rollout. This builds on the $100 million investment a16z made in Eigen Labs’ Series B funding round in February 2024.

According to Eigen Labs, the latest token purchase will support commercialization efforts for EigenCloud’s new services. These include EigenVerify, a dispute resolution tool, and EigenCompute, a solution focused on execution. Both services are part of EigenCloud’s broader suite, which integrates with EigenLayer’s Autonomous Verifiable Services and EigenDA. 

The Eigen Labs team has been developing the EigenCloud solution for nearly a year. The platform is built on EigenLayer and powered by its native ecosystem token, EIGEN.

Billed as a “verifiability-as-a-service” platform, EigenCloud is set to dramatically expand what’s possible in crypto development. Its infrastructure makes “virtually anything verifiable onchain,” unlocking a wide range of use cases.

Potential applications include disintermediated digital marketplaces, fully onchain games, onchain insurance, automated adjudication, AI agents, and prediction markets.

EigenCloud apps leverage EIGEN stake for security, with generated fees going into staking rewards, product innovation or other ecosystem incentives.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

PANews reported on June 20 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2041+1.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:35
A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.76+6.29%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will terminate a supervisory program that focused increased bank scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The Federal Reserve said in a press release that it will be sunsetting its novel activities supervision program, with this seeing…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06414+11.91%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 02:21

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push