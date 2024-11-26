How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

2024/11/26
How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

Written by: David G , Moonshot Consultant

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

This article is a practical guide on how to profit and avoid risks in the cryptocurrency bull market. The article elaborates on trading strategies and risk management methods from three core dimensions: portfolio structure, leverage use, and on-chain transactions.

1. Portfolio Structure

Portfolio construction needs to be adjusted according to the size of the fund, but there are several core principles to follow:

  • Mainly high-quality collateral

    • It is recommended to focus on high-quality assets such as BTC and SOL;

    • Convert to stablecoins during volatile or bearish markets;

    • Use profits to replenish mainstream currency holdings during a bull market;

  • Dynamically adjust strategies

    • Currently maintains close to 100% BTC and SOL configuration;

    • As the bull market cycle progresses, the proportion of stablecoins will gradually increase;

2. Guide to using leverage (suggestions for beginners)

Put aside the traditional understanding of leverage on social media and think of leverage as a tool to improve capital efficiency.

  • Differentiate

    • The leverage strategies for mainstream coins and small-cap coins should be completely separated;

    • Using leverage on SOL is a completely different trade than using leverage on a 500M market cap token;

  • Basic principles

    • The total leverage of small-cap cryptocurrencies should not exceed 1x (e.g., with a deposit of $100,000 SOL, the long position of altcoins should not exceed $100,000);

    • Mainstream currencies can use 2-5 times leverage at certain times;

    • The higher the leverage ratio, the earlier the profit should be taken;

    • Never make a deal that "bets everything on you", always leave yourself a way out;

3. On-chain transaction strategy

  • Pursuit of excess returns

    • Focus on opportunities that could lead to big gains, rather than day-to-day profits;

    • Don’t be obsessed with accumulating profits from small trades (as Warren Buffett said, diversification is the protection of ignorance);

  • Position Management

    • Avoid full position trading;

    • Adopt a step-by-step reduction strategy;

    • For example: sell 10% when it is 50M, sell another 10% when it is 100M, and so on;

Risk Control

  • Volatility Management

    • Be prepared for a 50-70% pullback;

    • View volatility as an opportunity rather than a threat;

    • Keep your emotions stable and avoid panic decisions;

Summarize

Successful trading depends more on psychological factors, and the biggest opponent is yourself. Through reasonable portfolio allocation, prudent use of leverage and correct on-chain trading strategies, you can effectively control risks while making considerable gains in the bull market. Remember: volatility is an important source of profit in the cryptocurrency market, and learning to live with it is the key to success.

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
PANews2025/04/11
PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased again to more than US$400
PANews2025/06/20
Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
CryptoNews2025/08/16

