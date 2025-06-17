Mark Cuban believes Trump's phone may feature cryptocurrency fees as a profit model

PANews
2025/06/17 21:17
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.364+5.01%
MAY
MAY$0.05009+0.92%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Business Insider, billionaire Mark Cuban speculated on social media that the Trump family's newly released T1 phone may have a built-in crypto wallet. Cuban believes that the phone may integrate a wallet system that supports Trump tokens and World Liberty Financial stablecoins, and profit from transaction fees. If Cuban's theory is correct, the Trump phone may become a gateway to the Trump-branded Web3 ecosystem, with pre-installed wallets, digital assets, and transaction generation functions.

This gold-plated phone, priced at $499, was launched by Trump's children, claiming that it will "completely change the mobile phone industry", but no specific manufacturer information was disclosed. Currently, the official website of Trump's phone does not mention the cryptocurrency function, but only introduces special services such as roadside assistance and telemedicine.

Earlier yesterday, it was reported that the Trump Organization launched the T1 smartphone, priced at US$499 and expected to be available in September.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.394+5.58%
FUND
FUND$0.035-12.50%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02682+10.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001905+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001755-5.44%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000077+2.66%
AaveToken
AAVE$297.59-3.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will terminate a supervisory program that focused increased bank scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The Federal Reserve said in a press release that it will be sunsetting its novel activities supervision program, with this seeing…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06407+11.48%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 02:21

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push