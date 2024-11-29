OSL Trading Hours: BTC Approaches $100,000, Institutional Demand Continues to Strengthen the Market

2024/11/29 11:07
OSL Trading Hours: BTC Approaches $100,000, Institutional Demand Continues to Strengthen the Market

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, Starknet, DOGE

Bitcoin has continued to show market resilience recently, with its price soaring 5.05% to $96,286, ignoring the market's doubts about its overvaluation. Driven by continued institutional demand, analysts expect Bitcoin to reach a peak of $146,000. Multiple institutions have shown strong interest in Bitcoin: MARA has increased its holdings of Bitcoin, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has proposed using Bitcoin as a reserve asset, and Chinese company SOS Limited has announced an investment of $50 million to purchase Bitcoin, highlighting Bitcoin's growing strategic position.

The price of Bitcoin is approaching the $100,000 mark, and market sentiment is generally positive. Data shows that the probability of Bitcoin breaking through six figures by the end of the year has reached 45%, a significant increase from 34% a week ago. Other major cryptocurrencies also showed an upward trend, with Ethereum hitting a 5-month high and Dogecoin (DOGE) also recording gains.

Despite this, there is still a cautious sentiment in the market, and some experts warn that Bitcoin may face a 30% correction. However, analysts at Rekt Capital hold a different view, believing that price adjustments may actually help maintain the bull market trend. At present, although short-term price fluctuations are obvious, the market still maintains strong confidence in Bitcoin breaking through the psychological barrier of $100,000.

The cryptocurrency market has also witnessed the diversification of investment strategies, such as Rumble's plan to allocate its $20 million excess cash reserves to Bitcoin. Another important development is that the Ethereum L2 project Starknet has launched the first phase of the staking plan on the mainnet, marking an important milestone in the decentralization process. Overall, Bitcoin has shown strong recovery momentum, and investors tend to actively buy when the price pulls back, but breaking through the $100,000 resistance level still faces challenges.

2. Key data (as of 10:00 HKT on November 29)

  • S&P 500: 5,998.74 (+25.76% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,060.48 points (+26.97% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.245% (+36.71 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.494 (+4.89% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $95,568.63 (+126.12% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $51.11 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,557.29 (+55.92% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $31.28 billion

3. ETF flows (November 28 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: Net outflow of $0

  • Ethereum ETF: Net outflow of $0

4. Important day (November 27, 9:30 p.m.)

  • Core PCE price index month-on-month: actual 0.3% / previous value 0.3% / expected 0.3%

  • GDP growth rate month-on-month: actual 2.8% / previous value 3.0% / expected 2.8%

  • Personal income: actual 0.6% / previous value 0.3% / expected 0.3%

  • Personal spending: actual 0.4% / previous value 0.6% / expected 0.3%

5. Hot News

  • U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs have seen net inflows of $6.2 billion so far in November, a record monthly high

  • Virtuals Protocol ecosystem tokens generally rose, with multiple tokens rising by more than 100%

  • Sol Sniper launches SniperX, the first Meme coin trading robot on X platform

  • Spectral: Unfair registration behavior was discovered during the deployment of the first proxy token SPECTR, and remedial measures have been taken

  • Stacks announces sBTC deployment plan, expected to open deposit function on December 16

  • pump.fun sold another 65,000 SOLs, with a total cash out of over $200 million

  • SlowMist founder: DEXX attackers have converted part of their assets into SOL, and EVM addresses have experienced abnormal changes

  • Modular L1 network U2U Network completes $13.8 million financing

  • Bluefin launches airdrop eligibility portal and will airdrop 17% of BLUE tokens

  • Japan's new prime minister reorganizes Web3 and crypto policy department

  • Binance Labs announces investment in Astherus to help DeFi users achieve high returns on their assets

  • Binance: BNSOL Super Staking will launch the first phase of the project Pyth Network (PYTH)

  • The Genesis Event of Hyperliquid’s Native Token HYPE Will Be Held on November 29

  • Scroll Lianchuang responded to the doubts: the project design problems will be improved and the team is making structural adjustments

  • Telegram founder: Received 1% of MAJOR donated by Major founder, will not sell it in the next 10 years

  • VanEck CEO: US policy shift brings strong momentum to the crypto market, predicts Bitcoin will reach $400,000

  • Robinhood Launches Ethereum Staking Service for European Users

