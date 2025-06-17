X wipes Pump.fun and founder’s accounts in coordinated suspension spree

2025/06/17 17:53
X has launched what appears to be a sweeping crackdown on the memecoin sector, issuing a wave of suspensions that claimed several casualties including Pump.fun and its founder.

On Monday, June 16, 2025, the official platform handles for the Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun and its co-founder founder Alon Cohen were taken offline from the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). 

When accessed, each now displays the message “Account suspended,” accompanied by X’s standard notice for violations of its platform rules.

X wipes Pump.fun and founder's accounts in coordinated suspension spree - 1

The move appears to be part of a wider enforcement action targeting accounts tied to the memecoin sector. Over 20 accounts have been affected, including those linked to trading platforms BullX, Bloom Trading, GMGN, among others. 

Many of the suspended accounts are associated with bot infrastructure or automated trading tools, commonly used for launching tokens, sniping early trades, and managing memecoin positions.

While X has yet to issue an official statement, speculation is mounting that the move is largely tied to Pump.fun’s controversial services. Since its debut, the platform has gained massive traction for allowing users to easily create and trade new tokens.

However, this ease of access has also fueled a surge in malicious launches, including meme tokens that end in rug pulls or pump-and-dump schemes. This aspect of the platform has often drawn scrutiny, even resulting in two lawsuits earlier in January.

Others across the community suggest that the suspensions may be due to the use of third-party APIs by the impacted accounts, a practice X officially banned in January 2023.

Neither Pump.fun nor its founder has addressed the X account suspensions, and it remains to be seen whether the removals are temporary or permanent. One of the other affected platforms, GMGN, announced via Telegram that it is aware of the suspension and is in contact with the platform in hopes of restoring access.

