Digital asset bank Sygnum introduces former executives from UBS, Vodafone and Swiss Re to its board of directors

2025/06/17 17:03
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin.com, digital asset bank Sygnum announced the expansion of its board of directors, adding three new members. Pia Tischhauser, a member of the Supervisory Board of Swiss Re and former member of the Executive Committee of Boston Consulting Group, joined the board with more than 20 years of experience in financial services strategy. Vinod Kumar, vice chairman of private equity group Everstone and former CEO of Vodafone business, will help technology companies scale and expand their markets. Gabriela Maria Payer, who has served as a director since 2018, officially became chairman. She participated in the establishment of UBS's electronic banking business. This new board of directors will promote the company's innovation and global cooperation in the field of digital asset banking.

