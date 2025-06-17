Interactive Strength has started buying AI tokens FET in the secondary market through BitGo PANews 2025/06/17 13:10

AI $0,1216 -%0,24 JUNE $0,0954 +%2,14 FET $0,6989 +%0,24

PANews reported on June 17 that Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR) announced the completion of its first round of financing of US$55 million and has begun to purchase AI tokens FET in the secondary market through BitGo. This round of financing was jointly participated by ATW Partners and DWF Labs . TRNR plans to continue to use the remaining funds and subsequent financing for FET purchases, with the goal of building the largest AI crypto asset vault among US listed companies.