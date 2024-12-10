Multi-dimensional analysis of the seven key tracks of stablecoins: Who is the real winner?

PANews
2024/12/10 12:21
RealLink
REAL$0,04952-1,74%
Multichain
MULTI$0,08337+3,37%

Multi-dimensional analysis of the seven key tracks of stablecoins: Who is the real winner?

Original article by Rob Hadick , General Partner at Dragonfly

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

As the stablecoin ecosystem continues to develop, the market is paying more and more attention to its future development direction and value distribution. This article will deeply analyze the various tracks of the stablecoin market and their value potential from multiple dimensions.

Compared with the traditional framework, this analysis adopts a more detailed classification method, which is due to the complexity and nuances of the payment field itself. For investors, it is particularly important to accurately grasp the role positioning and ownership structure of each participant. The main classifications include:

  1. Settlement Rails

  2. Stablecoin issuer

  3. Liquidity Providers

  4. Value transfer/currency services

  5. Aggregate API/Messaging Platform

  6. Merchant Gateway

  7. Stablecoin-driven applications

One might ask: Why are there so many categories, especially when core infrastructure like wallets or third-party compliance are not covered? This is because each area has its own unique defensive "moat" and different ways of capturing value. While there is overlap between vendors, it is critical to understand what is unique about each layer. Here is an analysis of the value distribution of each area:

1. Settlement track

This is a typical field dominated by network effects, and its core competitiveness is reflected in:

  • Deep Liquidity

  • Low fee structure

  • Fast settlement

  • Stable system availability

  • Native compliance and privacy protection

This is likely to be a winner-takes-all market. General-purpose blockchains are unlikely to meet the scalability requirements of mainstream payment networks, and Layer 2 or dedicated solutions may have more development potential. The winners in this space will be extremely valuable and will likely focus on the stablecoin/payment space.

2. Stablecoin issuer

Currently, issuers such as Circle and Tether have achieved remarkable success with strong network effects and a high interest rate environment. But future development requires:

  • Build an efficient and reliable infrastructure

  • Improving compliance standards

  • Optimize the minting/redemption process

  • Strengthen integration with central banks and core banking systems

  • Improve overall liquidity (such as Agora)

Although SaaS (stablecoin as a service) models like Paxos may spawn more competitors, stablecoins issued by neutral non-bank institutions and fintechs may have more advantages because transactions between closed systems require a trusted neutral third party. Issuers already have a lot of value, and some issuers will continue to win big, but they need to develop a more comprehensive business than just issuing.

3. Liquidity Providers (LPs)

Currently, it is mainly dominated by OTC and exchanges, showing a highly commercialized feature. Competitive advantages mainly rely on:

  • Low-cost funding

  • System stability

  • Deep liquidity and trading pair support

In the long run, large institutions will dominate the market, and LPs focusing on stablecoins will find it difficult to establish lasting advantages.

4. Value Transfer/Money Services (“PSPs” for Stablecoins)

The moats of these "stablecoin orchestration" platforms (such as Bridge and Conduit) come from:

  • Proprietary payment rails

  • Direct Bank Partnership

  • Global coverage

  • Adequate liquidity

  • High level of compliance capabilities

There are relatively few platforms that truly own proprietary infrastructure, but the successful ones are expected to form an oligopoly in the regional market and complement traditional PSPs (payment service providers) to become very large enterprises.

5. Aggregate API/Messaging Platform

Such market participants often claim that they provide the same services as payment service providers (PSPs), but in essence they are just encapsulating and aggregating APIs. These platforms bear neither compliance nor operational risks, and more accurately, they should be regarded as market platforms for PSPs and liquidity providers (LPs).

While these platforms are currently able to charge higher service fees, they will eventually face the risk of having their profits squeezed or even being eliminated entirely because they do not actually handle the core pain points in the payment process or participate in infrastructure construction. These platforms often label themselves as "Plaid in the stablecoin field", but ignore a key fact: blockchain technology itself has already solved most of the pain points that Plaid solves in the traditional banking and payment fields. Unless they can expand in the direction of end users and take more responsibility in the technology stack, it will be difficult to maintain their profit margins and the sustainability of their business.

6. Merchant Gateway/Entrance

Such platforms help merchants and businesses accept stablecoin or cryptocurrency payments. Although there is sometimes overlap with PSPs, they mainly focus on providing convenient developer tools, integrating third-party compliance and payment infrastructure, and packaging them into a user-friendly interface. They hope to emulate Stripe's development path - acquiring the market through simple access and then expanding their business horizontally.

However, unlike Stripe's early market environment, developer-friendly payment solutions are now ubiquitous, and channel distribution capabilities are the key to success. Existing payment giants can easily work with payment orchestration companies to add stablecoin payment options, making it difficult for pure cryptocurrency gateways to find their own market position. Although companies like Moonpay or Transak have enjoyed strong pricing power in the past, this advantage is not expected to last.

There are still opportunities in the B2B field, especially in large-scale fund management and large-scale stablecoin applications, but the B2C field is highly competitive and faces severe challenges.

7. Stablecoin-driven financial technology and applications

It is now easier than ever to create a "digital bank" or "fintech" product based on stablecoins, making the field extremely competitive. Success will depend on distribution capabilities, go-to-market strategies, and differentiated product insights - not unlike traditional fintech.

In developed markets, traditional fintech giants such as Nubank, Robinhood, and Revolut can easily integrate stablecoin functionality, while startups need to find unique value propositions.

There may still be some opportunities for unique products in emerging markets (such as Zarpay), but it will be difficult to succeed in developed markets if you rely solely on stablecoin-backed financial services as a differentiator.

Overall, pure-play consumer cryptocurrency/stablecoin startups in this category are likely to face extremely high failure rates and will continue to face challenges, but enterprise-facing businesses may still have an opportunity to find their niche.

Conclusion

Although this framework does not cover all edge cases and overlapping areas, it provides a useful thinking framework for investors who are deeply involved in this field. As the market continues to evolve, new opportunities and challenges will continue to emerge, and understanding these market dynamics is critical for industry participants.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,35537+1,14%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04735-5,43%
PlugToken
PLUG$0,0000508-4,11%
Large Language Model
LLM$0,0012046-3,08%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1234+0,57%
Quickswap
QUICK$0,02342-0,63%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased again to more than US$400
Bitcoin
BTC$117 762,66-0,28%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10013+7,74%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0986+6,94%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 19:55
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,02771-5,42%
U
U$0,02465-8,19%
FOX Token
FOX$0,03125-5,98%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,226+1,70%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10013+7,74%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001928+1,26%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes