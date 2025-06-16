Japan’s Metaplanet Boosts Bitcoin Stash By 1,112: Hits 10,000 BTC Total

99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 18:55
Bitcoin
BTC$117,211.91-0.93%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00006013-1.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0906-6.21%

Japan’s Strategy equivalent, Metaplanet, has acquired an additional 1,112 Bitcoin, bringing the company’s total to a staggering 10,000 BTC as of 16 June 2025. The investment company is Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder and the seventh largest publicly traded company globally by Bitcoin treasury size.

Notably, Metaplanet issued $210 million worth zero-interest bonds to acquire the additional Bitcoin.

Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, took to X on 16 June 2025 to announce that Metaplanet has acquired 1112 BTC for $117.2 million at $105,435 per Bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 266.1% YTD 2025.

“As of 6/16/2025, we hold 10,000 BTC acquired for $947 million at $94,697 per Bitcoin,” Gerovich said. 

Explore: “If Bitcoin’s not going to zero, it’s going to $1 million,” Says Michael Saylor 

Michael Saylor Congratulates Metaplanet

Strategy CEO Michael Saylor started purchasing Bitcoin in 2020. “You’ve got 10 years to acquire all the Bitcoin before there is no Bitcoin left for you,” warned Saylor in a recent Bloomberg interview.

Saylor also took to X to congratulate Metaplanet on following Strategy’s rulebook of acquiring more and more BTC.

To this, Metaplanet CEO credited Saylor and replied, “Standing on the shoulders of giants. Deep gratitude to the man who sparked it all.”

Both Metaplanet and Strategy continue to lead in corporate Bitcoin adoption, with companies like GameStop following their lead.

Interestingly, between 19 May 2025 and 25 May 2025, Strategy made another bulk purchase of 4020 Bitcoins at a cost of nearly $427 million. This latest acquisition brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to an impressive 580,250 BTC, making Strategy one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin globally.

Bitcoin
Price
Market Cap
BTC
$2.13T
24h7d30d1yAll time

Explore: 9+ Best High-Risk, High–Reward Crypto to Buy in June 2025

“Apple Should Buy Bitcoin,” Suggests Saylor

CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer took to X on 10 June 2025 to say that the tech giant Apple’s stock buyback program “is not working right now.”

Replying to him on the platform, true to his image, Saylor suggested, “Apple should buy Bitcoin.”

Metaplanet’s latest purchase marks a significant acceleration in its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The company had originally targeted 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 but achieved this goal six months ahead of schedule.

 With 10,000 BTC, Metaplanet now ranks as the seventh-largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder, overtaking Coinbase’s 9,267 BTC.

 

The post Japan’s Metaplanet Boosts Bitcoin Stash By 1,112: Hits 10,000 BTC Total appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ethereum after executing a dramatic shift in its treasury strategy during the second quarter of 2025. In its Q2 2025 results, the company reported that as of June 30, 2025, it held 728,804 ETH, nearly all of which is staked to generate yield. NEW: SharpLink reports Q2 2025 results: ✅ Total Raised: $2.6B ✅ Holdings: 728,804 ETH ($3.3B) ✅ ETH Concentration: 3.95 (98% increase) ✅ New Chairman: Joe Lubin @ethereumJoseph ✅ New Co-CEO: Joseph Chalom @joechalom pic.twitter.com/i4HC8hfKoX — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 15, 2025 Shift to Ethereum as Primary Treasury Asset In early June, SharpLink designated ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, describing the move as a calculated bet on Ethereum’s future as “the core trust commodity of the next-generation financial system.” The company is acquiring ETH through disciplined capital formation and actively managing its holdings to maximize yield and compounding growth. Chairman Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of Consensys, said SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation and staking strategy distinguishes it from other public companies. “Ethereum is the trust layer for the decentralized economy, and SharpLink is actively compounding value for our fellow stockholders through yield generation and intelligent capital deployment,” he said. Leadership includes Co-CEO Joseph Chalom, a 20-year BlackRock veteran. Since launching the plan, SharpLink has raised over $2.6 billion via private investment in public equity (PIPE), at-the-market offerings, and registered direct offerings to fund ETH acquisitions. Rapid ETH Accumulation and Staking Rewards SharpLink reports it has staked nearly 100% of its ETH, generating cumulative rewards of approximately 1,326 ETH to date. The company’s ETH Concentration metric—a measure of accumulation efficiency—has surged 98% from 2.00 to 3.95 in just a few weeks. Management says this reflects a highly accretive scaling of holdings in a short timeframe. Chalom notes that the strategy places SharpLink “at the center of a transformational opportunity in global finance and technology.” Financial Results Impacted by Non-Cash Impairment For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, SharpLink reported revenue of $0.7 million and gross profit of $0.2 million, or 30% of revenue. Operating expenses totaled $2.3 million, with additional non-cash charges including $16.4 million in stock-based compensation linked to the Consensys advisory agreement. The biggest factor in the quarter’s net loss of $103.4 million was an $87.8 million non-cash impairment on liquid-staked-ETH (LsETH) holdings, required under U.S. GAAP accounting rules due to a market price drop to approximately $2,300 during the period. The company stressed that it has not sold or redeemed any LsETH assets. Positioning for Long-Term Value Creation Despite the accounting loss, SharpLink maintains that its Ethereum-focused strategy is designed for long-term shareholder value creation. By combining capital market expertise, strategic partnerships, and active treasury management, the company said it seeks to leverage ETH’s role in decentralized finance to drive both yield and asset appreciation. ETH Price Action On Thursday, Ethereum hit its highest level since November 2021, with market activity showing a decisive tilt toward the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. According to a CryptoQuant research note, the price of ETH hit $4,781.24 today—its highest level since November 2021 and just shy of its record peak.
U
U$0.027--%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005189+0.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1342+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022617+0.89%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4862+1.71%
Ethereum
ETH$4,415.25-2.65%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 00:27
These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

Amid market uncertainty, LILPEPE, XLM & HBAR trade under $1 but show Ethereum-like potential for massive 2026 gains. #partnercontent
Stellar
XLM$0.4271+0.87%
Wink
LIKE$0.011899+8.22%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02747-2.58%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24486-1.59%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12638-4.09%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 00:48

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake