JPMorgan Chase applies for "JPMD" trademark, may launch US dollar stablecoin and crypto trading services

PANews
2025/06/17 08:17
MAY
MAY$0.05013+1.47%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0936+0.21%
Guru Network
GURU$0.001408-5.05%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Watcher.Guru, JPMorgan Chase has applied for the "JPMD" cryptocurrency trading and payment service trademark, which may indicate that it will launch a stable currency denominated in US dollars, JP Morgan Dollar. The new trademark covers functions such as crypto asset trading, payment, and custody. Previously, the bank has opened Bitcoin purchase channels to customers and accepted crypto ETFs as loan collateral. Although CEO Jamie Dimon once called Bitcoin a "Ponzi scheme," the bank is now rapidly embracing crypto finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.48231+0.22%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will terminate a supervisory program that focused increased bank scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The Federal Reserve said in a press release that it will be sunsetting its novel activities supervision program, with this seeing…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06392+11.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 02:21
DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

DeFi Development Corp is rapidly expanding its Solana holdings, with a $22M buy.
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 03:24

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months