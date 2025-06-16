XRP to Seize 14% of SWIFT’s Payment Volume in 5 Years, Predicts Ripple CEO

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 07:40
CROSS
CROSS$0.27254+0.80%
XRP
XRP$3.0812+1.09%

Ripple’s CEO says XRP is positioned to capture 14% of SWIFT’s cross-border payments market within five years, as liquidity eclipses legacy messaging systems in global finance.

XRP on Track to Seize 14% of SWIFT’s Market by 2030, Says Ripple’s CEO

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse voiced confidence in XRP’s strategic position in global payments last week during the XRP APEX 2025 event in Singapore, framing it as a likely beneficiary of shifting liquidity dynamics. Garlinghouse focused his remarks on the evolving role of digital assets in cross-border transactions, highlighting the importance of liquidity over messaging infrastructure in the current financial ecosystem. His comments positioned XRP as an asset that could increasingly displace traditional systems such as the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), which has long dominated the interbank communication and settlement space.

The Ripple CEO explained: “There are two parts to SWIFT today: messaging and liquidity. Liquidity is owned by the banks. I think less about the messaging and more about liquidity. If you’re driving all the liquidity, it is good for XRP.” He added:

Garlinghouse’s emphasis on liquidity highlights the core limitation of SWIFT, a network that facilitates messaging between financial institutions but does not move money itself. SWIFT’s model relies on multiple intermediaries, manual processes, and often inconsistent messaging standards, creating vulnerabilities to errors, high fees, and slow settlement times.

Ripple also underscored these criticisms in a May blog post, describing SWIFT’s infrastructure as outdated and misaligned with modern commerce. The company wrote:

The crypto firm promoted its blockchain-based Ripple Payments system as an advanced alternative, leveraging XRP and the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to offer real-time, transparent, and lower-cost settlements across borders. The platform claims access to over 90% of the world’s FX markets and seeks to reduce operational risks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.25+3.17%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,300.22-0.49%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+2.70%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.4746-2.65%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will terminate a supervisory program that focused increased bank scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The Federal Reserve said in a press release that it will be sunsetting its novel activities supervision program, with this seeing…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06441+12.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 02:21

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push