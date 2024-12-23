Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

PANews
2024/12/23 21:55

Author: @0xChainMind , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

CZ predicted the recent crash as early as 2020. In addition, Fed Chairman Powell also said that the Fed cannot hold Bitcoin, and Trump's government reserve plan was blocked. Today's market conditions may be unclear to many people. What is the "truth" behind the current market decline?

The past two days have been a nightmare for all cryptocurrency investors, with Bitcoin falling by about 15%, bringing down the entire crypto market. Market sentiment quickly shifted from "the bull market has come" to "the bull market is over." But few people know that this may be part of the government's plan to "drive away" all undetermined holders from the market.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The market began to see a slight correction after Powell's speech, in which he said the pace of fighting inflation has slowed.

These words mean that they are not planning to lower interest rates. As we all know, low interest rates are the key driver behind the bull market.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

Inflation information was also released, and it was lower than everyone expected. As a result, the probability of a rate hike in March rose to 46.9%. But something seems to be wrong.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

This negative macroeconomic factor seems to be the only reason for the decline.

The Trump campaign has been actively hoarding assets during the decline. In just two days, they bought more than $70 million worth of ETH, WBTC, and other altcoins.

This can't help but raise questions about potential market manipulation.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The market was overheated and it was obvious that the government decided to cool it down.

This is good for both the market and the government because it is much easier to hoard Bitcoin when the price is lower.

If you think that the beginning of this article is just to attract readers, you are wrong.

As early as 2020, CZ said in a tweet: Waiting for new headlines: #Bitcoin "plunges" from $101k to $85k.

Now CZ has posted again: “Waiting for new headlines: #Bitcoin hits new all-time high again.”

This tweet clearly shows CZ’s optimism and clear understanding of what is going on.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The only other thought that came to the author’s mind after CZ’s tweet is that the price could also pullback to $85K. That is why it is important to be cautious in trading now and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

However, as the chart below shows the long-short ratio, this price level may be bought up quickly.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

Taking all the information into consideration, it is obvious that this decline was just a regular shock. This is necessary for the market because when everyone is just holding, the market cannot continue to rise, and a new wave of buying is needed.

As mentioned above, it is not recommended to trade blindly at this time. It is an unnecessary risk, especially if you already have a position. The only thing you can consider is to buy Bitcoin cautiously in the $85,000-$87,000 range.

Related reading: As the market falls, how do top traders view the market outlook?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0,01586-0,50%
MAY
MAY$0,05011-2,01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0905-3,10%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,02771-4,97%
U
U$0,02489-7,81%
FOX Token
FOX$0,03118-6,08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,279+2,70%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09994+7,58%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001931+1,95%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0,002875+10,32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0,00498+3,31%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06453+222,65%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins