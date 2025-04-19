From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

PANews
2025/04/19 11:08
Author: TRACER

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Brian Armstrong is one of the richest figures in the cryptocurrency space, having founded the Coinbase exchange, making $8 billion in just five years, and Forbes ranking him as one of the top investors in the world.

Here are his Memecoin tips, strategies, and top five predictions.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

The cryptocurrency industry has a lot to thank for its huge growth, and Brian Armstrong

This is one of them.

He entered this field because of his belief in technology, and completely changed the trajectory of his life with his belief in Bitcoin.

Brian Armstrong's growth experience and industry insights are worth reading again and again, and we can draw inspiration from them:

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Born in San Jose, California, Brian had entrepreneurial potential at an early age.

He once admitted in an interview that he was called into the principal's office for selling candy on the school playground.

In high school, he developed a passion for Internet technology and began to learn programming.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

After that, he entered Rice University for further studies and obtained a master's degree.

After graduation, he chose to live in Buenos Aires, Argentina for a year, during which he experienced hyperinflation.

The method to combat this economic turmoil: cryptocurrency, became the direction of his future research.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

After graduating from university and working in a series of jobs, he and his friends co-founded an intermediary service platform for finding private tutors.

The platform allows teachers to post their personal information and offer their teaching services to potential student clients.

Brian Armstrong served as CEO of the project for eight years and eventually sold it for 21 times his annual income.

Brian Armstrong first learned about Bitcoin during Christmas 2010 while staying at his parents’ house in San Jose and stumbled upon Satoshi Nakamoto’s seminal document, “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.”

From that moment on, he began to think about starting a big business.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

He used a sentence as his entrepreneurial principle: "It is not the gold diggers who get rich, but the shovel sellers."

At that time, there was a direct competitor in the industry, the famous Mt. Gox, but the platform had serious transaction delay problems.

In 2021, Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam officially registered Coinbase.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Coinbase began to receive a large amount of investment, with a valuation more than 8 times Brian’s original goal. He had just set out to create a company with a valuation of $1 billion.

Today Brian Armstrong is living his ideal life and has billions of dollars in wealth.

He also actively shares his own opinions and suggestions, which you should definitely refer to:

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Currently, Brian Armstrong firmly believes that there is a need to reform cryptocurrency regulatory policies.

The previous government severely hampered the growth of the industry and now is the perfect time to correct that.

There are discussions about appointing a pro-cryptocurrency SEC chairman and establishing a clear and stable legal framework, which would be a significant boon to the cryptocurrency market.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Brian Armstrong holds a fairly positive view on Memecoin and believes that they have certain development prospects.

In his view, just as GIFs and online memes have become part of the Internet economy, Memecoin may also become an important cultural and even economic phenomenon.

This is a weighty point, and one that deserves careful consideration.

From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions

Brian also shared a piece of media-viewing advice: Don’t listen to the promoters on YouTube.

There are three core elements to focus on when analyzing a project:

  • Number of GitHub code contributions
  • How active the team is on Twitter and Discord
  • If a project remains silent in response to criticism, this is a red flag.

The current policies of the new Trump administration may significantly increase the inflow of institutional liquidity into the market. All this stems from the fact that government actions will effectively enhance the confidence of financial institutions. The core driving force is that the government is advancing relevant legislation on stablecoins and digital dollars.

Brian Armstrong believes that cryptocurrency will never replace the traditional financial system, but will be a powerful supplement to it.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs), asset custody services, and products that are deeply integrated with banks and financial technology platforms will become development trends.

This is essentially a practical advice: be sure to develop products that can interface with traditional financial architectures.

US Treasury Deputy Secretary: Demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, US Treasury Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender said that the demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars.
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
