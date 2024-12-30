Opinion: AI Agents “take over” memecoin and enter a super cycle

Author: Ignas , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Forget the memecoin supercycle, AI Agents outperform everything and more, here’s a comparison of AI Agents and other narrative price performance:

The overall market cap of AI Agents narratives has increased by 7,000% in the past 3 months (driven by new products), while Memecoins have only increased by 15.19%.

As shown in the figure below, considering the volatility of newly launched AI tokens, AI Agents has also performed well in the past 30D, rising 75%, while Memecoin has fallen 25%.

There are several reasons to compare Memecoin to AI Agents:

First, the memecoin craze was fueled by low float, high FDV VC tokens. Most AI Agents took these negative examples to heart and launched with little or no VC funding.

More importantly, many AI Agents tokens were launched in a similar way to memecoin on platforms like Pump.fun or AI incubation sites like Virtuals. They opened trading at a lower market cap, allowing early buyers to profit from the rise. Without memecoin, AI Agents may have performed completely differently.

Second, AI Agents have distinct, self-updating cultures and even “cult memes” with some practicality.

Just like aixbt constantly adapts to today's narratives and themes. They are also native cryptocurrencies, while OG memecoins are cultural imports from Web2 (with a few exceptions, such as $PENGU).

In contrast, the OG memecoin is stagnant and requires constant support from the human community to remain relevant/alive.

As crypto KOL redphone said, “Nothing is more exhausting than memecoin.”

Finally, AI Agents successfully snatched market attention from memecoin and realized liquidity transfer accordingly. The author has previously witnessed the changes in one of his wallets:

A Degen hot wallet that can trade at will and chase hot narratives has changed its portfolio from pure memecoin to AI Agents without noticing. Now the income of this wallet has increased a lot, but if you still hold these memecoins, the income will be miserable.

So, is this an AI Agents supercycle or simply a narrative rotation?

Crypto KOL redphone mentioned in his prediction for 2025 that “normal” memecoins will launch proxy mascot/spokesperson robots (or the memecoin will begin a slow decline to insignificance).

It's a bold prediction, but don't be surprised if it happens.

