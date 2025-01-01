OSL Trading Moments: BTC dominance is expected to continue until 2025, ETH shows strong upward momentum

PANews
2025/01/01 15:25
Bitcoin
BTC$117 725,24-0,34%
Ethereum
ETH$4 473,3-1,90%

OSL Trading Moments: BTC dominance is expected to continue until 2025, ETH shows strong upward momentum

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

The recent correction of Bitcoin price to $91,000 due to rising volatility has caused some analysts to worry about the outlook of the cryptocurrency market. However, top analysts have pointed out that the delay of Bitcoin's parabolic rebound is actually mixed, which may mean that the current bullish trend will continue to develop before reaching a parabolic rise.

It is worth noting that the US spot Bitcoin ETF has performed strongly, with weekly inflows exceeding US$2 billion, holdings exceeding Satoshi Nakamoto, and investor demand increasing by 4% from March 2023. At the same time, Switzerland is taking a groundbreaking move, proposing to require the Swiss National Bank to include Bitcoin in its US$1.03 trillion reserve assets. This move is not only expected to reshape the global financial landscape, but may also have an important impact on Bitcoin price trends.

There have also been some eye-catching movements in the market: an early participant in the Ethereum ICO transferred $2.14 million worth of ETH to Coinbase after nearly nine years of silence; at the same time, a well-known "blockchain bandit" also activated a dormant wallet and transferred $172 million worth of ETH.

Looking ahead to 2025, Bitcoin is still under some pressure, with analysts predicting that prices could fall below $90,000, but then rebound to $120,000. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, predicts that Bitcoin prices could double due to tightening supply. In addition, Binance's record reserve size and the approval of spot ETFs have kept Bitcoin as a major investment asset in 2025. Bitcoin's market dominance at the end of 2024 is expected to continue throughout 2025, while ETH is also showing strong upward momentum.

2. Key data (as of 15:15 HKT on January 1)

  • S&P 500: 5,881.63 (+24.01% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,310.79 points (+30.78% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.581% (+69.4 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 108.47 (+7.01% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $93,468.69 (+120.4% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $39.865 billion

  • Ethereum: $93,468.69 (+46.1% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $19.067 billion

3. ETF flows (December 31 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$35,932,400

  • Ethereum ETF: +$5,318,100

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

ISM Manufacturing PMI (January 3, 11:00 p.m.)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 48.4% / Expected: 48.3%

5. Hot News

Syria proposes legalizing Bitcoin to boost economic recovery

1confirmation founder: ETH will eventually rise to $10,000

Messari releases six predictions for 2025: Hyperliquid's outperformance may be over, ETH will outperform SOL

Dragonfly Managing Partner Releases Predictions for Six Major Fields in 2025: The Difference Between L1 and L2 Is Disappearing, and EVM Market Share Will Still Grow

3A blockchain game Seraph "Dark Seraph" is about to launch TGE

IRS issues temporary crypto tax relief, allowing CeFi exchange users to bypass tax regulations in 2025

Musk twice tweeted about frogs

Re-staking protocol ether.fi launches Berachain incentive deposit vault

AI16Z becomes Solana’s first AI token with a market cap of over $2 billion

Sonic SVM: 57% of the total SONIC tokens will be allocated to the community, and TGE is scheduled for January 7, 2025

FLock.io announces mainnet launch and token generation event on Base

Binance Labs to invest in 46 projects in 2024, with a focus on blockchain, AI and biotech in 2025

The top three crypto tokens with the largest annual returns are: STRAX, KUJI, and SATS

Matrixport: As competition between Solana and Sui intensifies, Ethereum may face greater competitive pressure in 2025

Musk reposted "Elon Musk is now Kekius Maximus"

Franklin Templeton Releases Crypto Outlook 2025: Regulation, Institutional Adoption and Technological Advances Will Shape the Future

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0,01586-0,50%
MAY
MAY$0,05011-2,01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0905-3,10%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,02771-4,97%
U
U$0,02489-7,81%
FOX Token
FOX$0,03118-6,08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,279+2,70%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09994+7,58%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001931+1,95%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0,002875+10,32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0,00498+3,31%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06453+222,65%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins