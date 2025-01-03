PA Daily | Binance, OKX and other mainstream exchanges will soon list BIO; Sonic SVM and Solayer will soon issue tokens

Today's news tips:

SWARMS breaks through $0.2, up 60.8% in 24 hours

Matrixport: Bitcoin may perform strongly in 2025, but may see a correction in 2026

Greeks.live: 20,000 BTC and 206,000 ETH options expire, lack of more positives in the short term

MetaPlanet plans to hold more than 10,000 Bitcoins by 2025

DWF Labs invested in TAO Cat, and TAOCAT rose by more than 31% in a short period of time

XPLA announces 2025 roadmap: will restructure token economy, establish interoperability with Ripple in Q1, etc.

Sonic SVM now opens SONIC airdrop qualification inquiry

OKX will launch BIO (BIO Protocol) spot trading

Regulatory/Macro

Satoshi Action Fund co-founder: At least 13 states in the United States are formulating "strategic bitcoin reserve" legislation

Dennis Porter, co-founder and CEO of Satoshi Action Fund (SAF), posted on the X platform that at least 13 states in the United States are formulating legislation related to "strategic bitcoin reserves." January will be a record-breaking month for bitcoin policy.

South Korea's Public Prosecutor's Office suspends execution of Yoon Seok-yeol arrest warrant

According to Yonhap News Agency, due to the continued confrontation, the Public Official Crime Investigation Office of South Korea stated that it would stop executing the arrest warrant at 1:30 p.m. local time today (January 3), which is 12:30 p.m. Beijing time. At present, the Public Prosecution Office and the police who executed the arrest warrant have left the presidential residence.

Reminder: FTX Chapter 11 restructuring plan takes effect today, users who need to claim compensation can stay tuned

The court approved FTX's Chapter 11 reorganization plan to take effect on January 3, 2025, and set today as the record date for the first distribution. BitGo and Kraken have been designated as FTX's distribution partners to assist customers and creditors in distributing the recovered funds. Users are required to complete requirements including KYC verification, tax form submission, and docking with designated service providers. Claiming users are required to complete the necessary steps in a timely manner to ensure a smooth distribution process. The first distribution is expected to be completed within 60 days of the effective date.

MetaPlanet plans to hold more than 10,000 Bitcoins by 2025

According to CoinDesk Japan, Japanese hotel development and operation company MetaPlanet plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to more than 10,000 by 2025, aiming to be among the top 10 Bitcoin holding companies in the world. By the end of 2024, the company had held 1,762 Bitcoins, worth approximately $262 million. MetaPlanet continues to purchase Bitcoin by issuing stocks and bonds, and positions it as a core asset for corporate financial management. At the same time, the company plans to promote Bitcoin education and popularization by transforming its hotel brands into "Bitcoin Hotels" and launching "Bitcoin Magazine Japan".

Musk posts crypto investment-related pictures to mock the IRS's tax complexity

Musk posted a picture comment that was clearly a humorous joke about the complex issues related to cryptocurrency investment and taxation. The picture depicts investors experiencing high returns in different crypto projects, being "run away" and trying to claim tax deductions from the tax authorities, highlighting the high risks and complexity of the crypto field, while also triggering a discussion on tax issues in a satirical way.

Today is the 16th anniversary of the creation of the Bitcoin Genesis Block

The Bitcoin Genesis Block was mined by Satoshi Nakamoto on the afternoon of January 3, 2009 (02:15:05 on January 4, 2009, Beijing time). The block reward was 50 BTC. As of today, it has been 16 years since its creation. The current total Bitcoin block height is 877566. In the Genesis Block, Satoshi Nakamoto recorded the headline of the Times on the same day in the CoinBase data of the Genesis Block: "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks."

Cango produced 569.9 bitcoins in December, and its holdings increased to 933.8 at the end of the month

According to the announcement of Cango Inc., the company's bitcoin production in December 2024 reached 569.9, an increase of 56% from 363.9 in November. At the end of the month, the number of bitcoins held increased to 933.8, and no bitcoins were sold during the period. The company's average computing power reached 30.4 EH/s, a month-on-month increase of 2%.

Do Kwon was charged with money laundering conspiracy, but pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared in court

According to Cointelegraph, Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has been charged with a new crime: money laundering conspiracy. This is a new charge in the superseding indictment unsealed by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on January 2. The indictment states that Do Kwon conspired with others to facilitate these financial transactions knowing that transactions of more than $10,000 involved illegal proceeds. Previously, Kwon had been charged with eight felonies for his role in the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in 2022 and was arrested in Montenegro in 2023 for forging travel documents. After extradition disputes between the United States and South Korea, Kwon was transferred to the United States in December 2024. At present, Kwon pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared in court on January 2 and agreed to be detained. Whether a plea agreement will be reached or a criminal trial will be entered remains uncertain. This case has similarities with the case of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, who was charged with additional charges after extradition and was eventually sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Financing

DWF Labs invested in TAO Cat, and TAOCAT rose by more than 31% in a short period of time

DWF Labs announced an investment in TAO Cat as part of its $20 million AI agent fund to support the development of the next generation of AI agents. Perhaps affected by this, TAOCAT rose 31% in a short period of time and is now quoted at $0.05231. It is reported that TAO Cat is jointly supported by Bittensor and Virtuals and built by Masa.

Project News

XPLA announces 2025 roadmap: will restructure token economy, establish interoperability with Ripple in Q1, etc.

The content-driven entertainment game blockchain XPLA officially announced its 2025 roadmap, focusing on four core pillars: the MXGA plan promotes ecological expansion, global player community construction, cross-chain interconnection, and token economic structure adjustment. Specific measures include: The implementation of the third phase of the MXGA plan will expand the application scenarios of XPLA tokens, such as in-game purchases, NFT leasing, staking and issuing Meme coins, and plans to launch 30 DApps in the first half of 2025. In addition, XPLA GAMES will be reshaped into a new Web3 game platform in the first quarter to support large-scale Web3 games and optimize user experience. In terms of cross-chain interconnection, XPLA plans to achieve interoperability with Ethereum and Ripple ecosystems through technologies such as zk chain and LayerZero. XPLA will restructure the token economy, including measures such as token destruction and community pool allocation. Earlier news, Aethir will work with XPLA to launch a $10 million game project ecosystem funding plan.

Sonic SVM now opens SONIC airdrop qualification inquiry

Sonic SVM, the SVM blockchain on Solana, announced that it will soon open the initial claim of $SONIC. Users can check whether they are eligible through the SONIC Eligibility Checker. It was previously reported that 57% of the total SONIC tokens will be allocated to the community, and the TGE is scheduled for January 7, 2025.

OKX will launch BIO (BIO Protocol) spot trading

OuYi announced that it will soon launch BIO (BIO Protocol), the financial layer of decentralized science (DeSci), which aims to accelerate the flow of capital and talent into on-chain science and create shared intellectual property ownership among members. The specific launch schedule is as follows: • Deposit time: 1:30 pm on January 3, 2025 (UTC+8) • Call auction time: 5:15 to 6:15 pm on January 3, 2025 (UTC+8) • BIO/USDT spot trading opening time: 6:15 pm on January 3, 2025 (UTC+8) • Withdrawal time: 10:00 pm on January 3, 2025 (UTC+8).

Binance: BNSOL Super Staking will launch the 4th phase of the EOS Network (EOS) project

Binance announced a partnership with EOS Network to launch the 4th BNSOL Super Staking Project. From January 6 to January 20, 2025, users who hold BNSOL or generate BNSOL by staking SOL through Binance accounts and wallets can receive additional EOS APR reward airdrops. Reward details: Total reward pool: 320,656.41 EOS; daily reward: 21,377.09 EOS.

BounceBit launches on-chain stock trading function, the first batch of assets include MSTR and COIN

BounceBit announced the launch of RWA trading capabilities for tokenized securities on its BounceClub Quanto platform, with the first batch of assets listed including $MSTR (MicroStrategy), $COIN (Coinbase) and $BB (BlackBerry). Users can use $BB tokens as collateral to trade with up to 200 times leverage. Trading hours are synchronized with the U.S. stock market, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and closed on weekends and U.S. holidays. This feature is not available for U.S. users.

3A blockchain game Seraph "Dark Seraph" will start TGE on January 6 and launch S1 Genesis Season simultaneously

The Seraph Foundation announced that it will officially launch the TGE at 20:00 (UTC+8) on January 6, 2025, and will simultaneously launch the S1 Genesis Season. As a AAA-level blockchain game that integrates blockchain and AI technology, Seraph aims to lead Web3 games into a new era. The details of its Seraph token economic model will be announced in subsequent announcements.

Solayer: The foundation website is officially launched, and the governance token LAYER will be launched

According to Solayer official news, the Solayer Foundation website is officially launched, and announced that it will launch the governance token LAYER. LAYER is a token based on SPL-2020, designed to accelerate the expansion and protocol development of the Solana ecosystem. The token distribution will be carried out in three phases. The first phase is for eligible participants and protocol partners, focusing on Solayer Staking (sSOL, endo and exo AVS), sUSD participants, and whitelisted ecosystem partners. The Foundation will be committed to promoting the expansion research of distributed systems, and aiming at the hardware-driven SVM blockchain to support the efficient growth of the Solana ecosystem.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: Bitcoin may perform strongly in 2025, but may see a correction in 2026

The latest weekly report released by Matrixport points out that 2025 may be a key turning point for Bitcoin. The report combines the Chinese zodiac culture and the four-year cycle pattern of Bitcoin, and analyzes that the Year of the Snake (2025) symbolizes change, wisdom and hidden potential, which is consistent with Bitcoin's innovative characteristics and potential technological breakthroughs. The report mentioned that since the birth of Bitcoin in 2009, its four-year halving cycle has had a significant impact on market trends. 2025 may usher in the further maturity of the Bitcoin regulatory framework, as well as important technological advances, such as improved network scalability or energy efficiency. These changes may bring Bitcoin greater adaptability and long-term growth momentum, while addressing some of the current market criticisms. In addition, the report predicts that Bitcoin may perform strongly in 2025, but may usher in a correction in 2026, which is consistent with the historical cycle pattern and the interpretation of the Chinese zodiac. Analysts believe that 2025 may be a year full of opportunities and changes for the Bitcoin market.

Greeks.live: 20,000 BTC and 206,000 ETH options expire, lack of more positives in the short term

According to Adam, an analyst at Greeks.live, on January 3, a total of 20,000 BTC options expired, with a Put Call Ratio of 0.69, a maximum pain point of $97,000, and a nominal value of $1.93 billion. At the same time, 206,000 ETH options expired, with a Put Call Ratio of 0.81, a maximum pain point of $3,400, and a nominal value of $710 million. This delivery is the first weekly option delivery in 2025, with a total of $2.6 billion in options expiring. As European and American users gradually return from vacation, the market heat has rebounded, but the market theme this week is still mainly adjustment, and the hot spots have not been sustained. In late this month, the new US President Trump is about to officially take office, and the market is optimistic about 2025. However, the recent correction of US stocks has brought uncertainty to the market, and this month's interest rate meeting is likely to maintain the status quo, and there is a lack of more positive news in the short term. Despite this, factors such as the in-depth integration of mainstream finance and the crypto market and the US government and giant companies' reserve of Bitcoin have brought long-term benefits to the crypto market, and 2025 may usher in more positive developments.

Important data

SWARMS breaks through $0.2, up 60.8% in 24 hours

According to GMGN.AI data, Solana's on-chain AI proxy project SWARMS broke through $0.2, up 60.8% in 24 hours, setting a new record high. The current price is $0.203, with a maximum rise of $0.2352, and the market value has exceeded $200 million. Earlier news, Binance Alpha added swarms, TAOCAT, and degenai.

On-chain adoption hits all-time high in 2024, surpassing 2021 peak

Dune data shows that on-chain adoption in 2024 reached 2021 levels and set new highs in transfer volume and number of transactions: • Overall on-chain adoption rate: In December 2024, the Dune on-chain adoption index reached 77, second only to the peak of 84 in November 2021, and multiple weekly data have reached the peak level of 2021. • Fee decline: On-chain fees fell from US$2 billion in November 2021 to US$500 million in December 2024. Reduced fees have driven more transactions and adoption. • New highs in transfer volume: At the end of 2024, on-chain transfer volume exceeded the record of US$730 million in January 2022, reaching US$817 million in December, with an annualized transfer volume of nearly US$10 trillion, comparable to the size of Visa. • Transaction number surge: In December 2024, the number of on-chain transactions exceeded 1 billion for the first time, three times the peak in 2021.

BlackRock's IBIT had a net outflow of approximately $330.8 million yesterday

According to Tree News, BlackRock Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) had a daily outflow of approximately $330.8 million, setting a record for the largest single-day net outflow.

Circle issues 300 million more USDC and transfers them to Coinbase

According to on-chain data monitored by iChainfo, Circle has just issued an additional $300 million in USDC and transferred it to a Coinbase-related address.