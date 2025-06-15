Analysis: KOGE may have been hit first because of ZKJ’s contract PANews 2025/06/15 22:26

MAY $0.0501 +0.74% ZKJ $0.2017 -3.26% JUNE $0.105 +12.41%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s analysis, the most important reason for smashing KOGE first and then ZKJ may be that ZKJ has a contract, and they can smash the market on the chain at the same time by opening a short position on the exchange; secondly, from the perspective of liquidity, ZKJ’s liquidity will be better, and it will cost more money to smash the market; the LP ranges of ZKJ and KOGE are extremely narrow, and if there is not enough money to take over the sell orders after a large number of smashes through this range, there will be an inevitable flash crash. When LPs see the price of the currency fall, they will also flee in panic, and the vicious cycle will cause the price of the currency to collapse further; it is speculated that the decline in Alpha’s trading volume for several consecutive days may be the cause, and the exit of huge LPs is also a game of "running fast".