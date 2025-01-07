How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

PANews
2025/01/07 08:09
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3833+3.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,476.96-1.92%

Author: Stephen , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

It is not common to have a sustainable and scalable ETH yield > 20% at present. Crypto KOL Stephen has listed strategies to keep the annual percentage rate (APR) above 20%.

wstETH

wstETH is arguably the most popular, competitive, and scalable strategy in history. Even in the worst bear markets, the APR is usually between 8% and 30%.

The working principle of wstETH is to use the staking yield of ETH (about 3%) to offset the cost of borrowing ETH (about 2%).

There are four great places to do this:

  • Morpho Labs
  • Aave
  • Compound Growth
  • Euler Labs

The current APR for this strategy is between 26% and 46%. Of course, you can use Contango to automatically leverage these positions to generate TANGO points, OP emissions, etc.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

Leveraged weETH

This strategy is the same as the previous one, except that it is also eligible for various points and emissions. Therefore, the average return of this strategy is slightly higher:

  • ether.fi Points
  • Veda Points
  • LRT2 Points
  • EigenLayer procedural rewards (such as $LRT2)

Three blue chip currency markets are the best places to leverage:

  • Compound Growth
  • Aave
  • Morpho Labs

Before factoring in LRTsquared, EtherFi S4 and Veda credits, the APR ranges from 22% to 36%. Actual yields after factoring in credits can be over 50%.

Note: Although Morpho currently has the highest APR, the top three protocols are not far apart, so hedging between them will usually allow you to get the most competitive and consistently high APR (which can hedge against unstable borrowing rates).

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

AERO Mining

Compound Growth is currently paying users to borrow AERO against cbETH, ETH, and wstETH.

At the same time, you can get about 200% APR of AERO by voting on Aerodrome.

Of course, the liquidation loan-to-value ratio (LLTV) is 65%, so here are some reasonable positions:

Loan-to-Value ( LTV ) 50%

Relative AERO liquidation increase: 30%

ETH staking total yield: 100% APR

Loan-to-value ratio 25%

Relative AERO liquidation increase: 160%

ETH staking total yield: 54% APR

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

ynETH

Spectra is a competitor of Pendle, and although it has recently caused some craze with its USR pool, its launched ynETH pool also provides certain market opportunities.

With 0 boost, the APR is 33%, and with boost, the APR can reach 100%.

It's worth noting that holding/locking in SPECTRA could work out well if Spectra becomes a real competitor, so adding some yield-enhancing exposure might not be a bad idea.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

gmETH

This strategy is somewhat controversial as gmETH has experienced capital losses in the past.

gmETH is the so-called “Counter Party Vault”. When traders on GMX earn excess returns, it will fall relative to ETH. Vice versa is also the norm in the past.

You can implement this strategy at Dolomite, which currently offers an annual interest rate of about 30% and a historical average annual interest rate of about 20%.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

GMWETH ( Umami )

This strategy is very similar to the previous position, but it hedges most of the delta and risk.

While the current APR is around 16.5%, it is historically quite high (around 50%), and in the medium-term future, the average APR will be over 20%.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

pufETH

Despite more recent competition, pufETH has long been a gold mine. This LP (30bps fee tier) has historically had an APR between 15-50% with minimal rebalancing.

It's like a hidden gem, though it won't last forever.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

Sustainable and scalable ETH yields >20% are uncommon.

You can find some smaller but still incredible opportunities at places like D2LFinance, but when it comes to smaller positions for smaller gains, it’s self-defeating to make them too public.

Related reading: An article reviews the seven major DeFi staking platforms in 2025: How to maximize returns?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01586-0.50%
MAY
MAY$0.05011-2.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0905-3.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02771-4.97%
U
U$0.02489-7.81%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03118-6.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.279+2.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09994+7.58%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001931+1.95%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00498+3.31%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06453+222.65%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins