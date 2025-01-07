Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

Author: Weilin, PANews

The Republican president-elect of the United States, Trump, will attend the inauguration ceremony in 13 days, on January 20. This is the first time that a US president who supports cryptocurrency has been elected. Trump's team also has many politicians who support cryptocurrency, such as the new SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the first White House artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency director David Sacks, and Musk, one of the directors of the Department of Government Efficiency, and so on.

With this important event, which tokens and meme coins of related crypto projects may be worth paying attention to and planning? In this article, PANews sorted out a series of potential concept coins and meme coins based on the core relationships of Trump in the new government.

(Note: This article does not constitute any investment advice. Memecoin fluctuates greatly, so users must research DYOR on their own.)

Trump related concepts

The meme coins MAGA (TRUMP) and MAGA Hat (MAGA), which were inspired by Trump’s concept, have become the leading tokens of American concept meme coins. As of January 6, MAGA (TRUMP) and MAGA Hat (MAGA) rose 20.82% and 12.12% respectively in one day.

MAGA (TRUMP)

At the end of February last year, MAGA (TRUMP) saw a significant rise, benefiting from the upward trend of the overall meme coin market at the time. At the end of May 2024, due to the influence of Trump's video remarks in support of cryptocurrency and Trump's NFT dinner, TRUMP rose sharply again and hit an all-time high of $17.51 on June 1.

Current price : $3.12

Current market value : $141 million

MAGA Hat (MAGA)

The MAGA hat was launched by Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. It has the campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" printed in white capital letters on a red background. Since then, it has become a symbol of Trump's MAGA movement.

Current price : $0.0001123

Current market value : $46.12 million

In addition, there are a number of tokens related to the Trump family’s DeFi project World Liberty Financial that are worth paying attention to, such as ETH, cbBTC, LINK, AAVE, ENA, ONDO , etc., which the project has recently purchased in large quantities.

Musk related concepts

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

Dogecoin DOGE

DOGE has become a potential investment target because of its same abbreviation as the Department of Government Efficiency established by Trump and to be led by Musk. In addition, Musk himself is also a loyal fan of Dogecoin.

Current price : $0.3827

Current market value : $56.4 billion

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

A meme coin with the same name as the abbreviation of the Ministry of Government Efficiency

Current price : $0.2319

Current market value : $227 million

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)

PNUT is a meme coin based on a pet squirrel, which was euthanized by the New York Environmental Protection Agency due to rabies. On the first weekend of November last year, PNUT became the object of hype by Degens, and its market value exceeded $100 million in one day. Musk joined the mourning activities and sent tweets, which turned into a crusade against the Democratic Party. Musk tweeted on November 13 that "America was saved by a squirrel and meme coins", which triggered a surge in PNUT.

Current price : $0.7361

Current market value : $734 million

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

On December 31, 2024, Musk changed his Twitter profile picture to a Pepe frog image and changed his name to Kekius Maximus, which attracted widespread attention. Musk also mentioned that he would name the new character of the game "Path of Exile" Kekius Maximus. According to netizens, the name Kekius Maximus has a certain relationship with the Pepe Meme culture. On January 2, the frog profile picture and the nickname "Kekius Maximus" of Musk X's account were changed back to his own name, and the related concept coins fell.

Current price: $0.09975

Current market value: $103 million

White House AI and encryption chief David Sacks related concepts

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

David Sacks, the White House's director of artificial intelligence and encryption, was a co-founder of PayPal , a member of the well-known "PayPal Mafia" and a close friend of Musk. It is reported that Sacks himself is also a supporter of SOL.

dYdX (DYDX)

dYdX is one of the projects invested by Craft Ventures founded by David Sacks. On December 6, 2024, DYDX rose 30% following Sacks' appointment.

Current price : $1.60

Current market value : $1.15 billion

Handshake (HNS)

Handshake is also one of the projects invested by Craft Ventures, a company owned by Sacks.

Current price : $0.01011

Current market value: $6.51 million

0x Protocol (ZRX)

David Sacks is an advisor to 0x Protocol, whose token is ZRX.

Current price : $0.5336

Current market value : $453 million

In addition, meme coins related to Sacks’s concept include David Sacks (SACKS), with a current market value of $549,900; and Crypto Czar (CZAR), with a current market value of $396,000.

In addition, there are MOOSE and GUS, two meme coins related to David Sacks' pet dog. Sacks once used Moose to interact with the project party, and also tweeted about Gus on the X platform. MOOSE's current market value is 1.3 million US dollars, and GUS's current market value is 36,000 US dollars

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

New SEC Chairman Paul Atkins

Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins

Reserve Rights (RSR)

Paul Atkins was once an advisor to the Reserve Protocol, so RSR is considered to be linked to it. On December 4, 2024, RSR surged 88% due to rumors that Atkins would become the chairman of the SEC.

Current price : $0.017

Current market value : $896 million

