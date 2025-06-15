Data: ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which ZK unlocked value is about 39 million US dollars

PANews
2025/06/15 20:13
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01527+1.39%
ZKsync
ZK$0.06188-1.07%
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ$0.2014-3.17%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105+12.41%
Arbitrum
ARB$0.4818-4.87%

PANews reported on June 15 that Token Unlocks data showed that ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

ZKsync (ZK) will unlock approximately 768 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on June 17, accounting for 20.91% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$39 million;

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) will unlock approximately 15.53 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 19, accounting for 5.04% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$30.3 million;

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on June 16, accounting for 1.91% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$30.2 million;

Sonic (S) will unlock approximately 47.63 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 18, accounting for 1.65% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$15.8 million;

SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 72.65 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 22, accounting for 16.88% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$12 million;

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock approximately 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on June 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10.6 million;

Lista DAO (LISTA) will unlock approximately 33.44 million tokens at 5:00 pm Beijing time on June 20, accounting for 19.36% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$7 million;

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 18, accounting for 6.58% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$6.9 million.

Data: ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which ZK unlocked value is about 39 million US dollars

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.25+3.17%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,300.22-0.49%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+2.70%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.4746-2.65%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will terminate a supervisory program that focused increased bank scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The Federal Reserve said in a press release that it will be sunsetting its novel activities supervision program, with this seeing…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06441+12.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 02:21

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push