Glassnode: Bitcoin's upward trend has not changed due to the sharp growth in the previous two cycles

PANews reported on June 15 that Glassnode published an article on the X platform stating that although the current market value of Bitcoin has increased significantly compared with the previous two cycles, the development trend of the current cycle has not changed due to the increase in market value, and it is still continuing the growth trend of the previous two cycles.
Data shows that Bitcoin rose 1076% from 2015 to 2018, 1007% from 2018 to 2022, and 656% from 2022 to date. This trend shows that market demand growth is in sync with the mature development of Bitcoin, and it is also a sign that investors are still optimistic about Bitcoin.
