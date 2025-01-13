ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

PANews
2025/01/13 12:20
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01545+0.12%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.01823+5.92%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004678-0.29%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001929+1.52%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Following the great success of the PudgyPenguins token airdrop, Animecoin, an anime project under the NFT blue chip project Azuki, will launch the ANIME token in January this year. However, the upcoming launch of the ANIME token has not significantly boosted the price of the Azuki NFT series. The market does not seem to have fully bought in, and controversy has also arisen.

Affected by this, the Azuki series of NFTs have seen a slight general rise, but it is still far from recovering to its historical high. According to NFT Price Floor data, in the past 24 hours, Azuki has increased by 13%, and the floor price is temporarily 14.08 ETH, which is still nearly 43.7% lower than the historical peak; Azuki Elementals has increased by 17%, and the floor price has reached 1.9 ETH, a record high; Beanz has increased by about 20.1%, and the floor price has reached 0.95 ETH, which is still 81% lower than the historical high.

In contrast, the Pudgy Penguins series of NFTs experienced a massive buyout after the announcement of the token issuance plan. From the release of the tokens to the launch, the floor prices of Pudgy Penguins and Lil Pudgys both saw triple-digit increases, setting a new high at one point, showing a relatively strong and positive market demand compared to Azuki.

On the occasion of Azuki’s third anniversary, ANIME released an official announcement on January 13, announcing that ANIME tokens will be launched on Ethereum and Arbitrum this month. In fact, as early as the end of last year, Azuki founder Zagabond had warmed up for this token generation event (TGE), claiming that Animecoin would be launched before Anime Chain.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

ANIME's token economics shows that the total supply of ANIME tokens is 10 billion, and the initial circulation is 7.69 billion, which means the initial circulation ratio is 76.9%. In terms of specific distribution, 37.5% will be allocated to the Azuki community, 13% will be used for AnimeDAO, 24.44% will be allocated to the Animecoin Foundation, 2% will be allocated to the cooperative community, 15.62% will be allocated to the team and consultants (33.33% will be unlocked after a 1-year lock-up period, and the rest will be unlocked linearly), and 7.44% will be used for Azuki (33.33% will be unlocked after a 1-year lock-up period, and the rest will be unlocked linearly). As part of the TGE, Hyperliquid Community (HYPE stakers), Kaito yappers, Arbitrum Community, etc. will be used as cooperative communities to receive airdrops of ANIME tokens.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

At the same time, Azuki officially announced its cooperation with the Animecoin Foundation to jointly promote the construction of the open anime universe, and said, "Azuki has demonstrated the unique value of Web3 for IP incubation through the creation of more than 100 sub-communities, global community activities and rich fan creations with a decentralized brand building model. This cooperation includes the upcoming Anime.com and ANIME tokens, which aim to transform anime fans from passive consumers to true owners of culture."

It is worth mentioning that an image of the popular Japanese anime "Jujutsu Kaisen" appeared on the ANIME token economics page, and the community therefore believed that it might imply some major collaboration.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

According to the analysis of ANIME token economics by crypto KOL @a_raving_ape, combined with project badges, points and other factors, under neutral expectations (ANIME FDV remains at US$2.5 billion), a single Azuki NFT can receive an airdrop worth US$40,700, and a single Azuki Elementals NFT can receive an airdrop worth US$4,000.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

However, while ANIME's TGE event has attracted much attention, it has also caused some controversy and negative comments. Compared with Pudgy Penguins's large-scale airdrop, which allocated 24.12% of its tokens to other communities, ANIME's airdrop to other communities is considered to be smaller. It is also worth mentioning that although Pudgy Penguins previously airdropped for Azuki holders, Azuki did not return a similar airdrop this time.

On the other hand, Azuki and Animecoin officials were criticized for holding too high a proportion of tokens, and many community members believed that this was a "classic VC sell-off party." From the perspective of token distribution, about 60.5% of ANIME tokens will be allocated to the Animecoin Foundation, AnimeDAO, the team and consultants, and Azuki. For example, AI agent AIXBT analyzed that "to be honest, this means that those venture capital companies are ready to sell. If holders want to achieve a true balance, the circulation at the time of TGE should be 90%, not 76%."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02773-5.77%
U
U$0.02489-7.81%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03113-7.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.301+2.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015+7.74%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001931+1.20%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States

Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States

PANews reported on June 22 that Santiment tweeted that after the United States directly attacked three major Iranian nuclear facilities, the cryptocurrency sector reacted quickly. After the news broke, the
Major
MAJOR$0.16368-1.95%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+8.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 14:31
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00496+2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06493+224.65%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

HKSAR Government appoints members to Task Force on Third Generation Internet Development