Which US states are considering establishing Bitcoin reserves?

PANews
2025/01/13 13:12

By Liz Napolitano

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Donald Trump and his political allies are working to push the U.S. Treasury Department to establish a nationwide reserve of Bitcoin.

Now, as the price of Bitcoin continues to hit new highs since Election Day, some U.S. states are beginning to follow suit.

So far, five states have proposed establishing strategic Bitcoin reserves, and digital asset advocates have called on other state governments to do the same.

Here are five states considering filling their coffers with the world’s most valuable digital currency.

Texas

Texas lawmakers will soon weigh in on whether the country should establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

In December 2024, Texas Representative Giovanni Capriglione introduced a bill calling for Texas to establish a Bitcoin reserve.

The draft legislation would require Texas to hold Bitcoin for at least five years. Under the bill, cryptocurrencies must be kept in cold storage (meaning on a device that is not connected to the internet) and the assets cannot be traded outside of Texas.

“The strategic bitcoin reserve is consistent with the State of Texas’ commitment to fostering digital asset innovation and providing enhanced financial security for the people of Texas,” the bill reads.

Finally, the proposal would also allow Texans to donate to the state’s Bitcoin fund.

Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives introduced a bill in November 2024 calling for the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Under the Bitcoin Act, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of the Treasurer would be able to use “up to 10%” of the state’s general fund, emergency fund, and state investment fund to purchase Bitcoin.

Using 10% of the state’s general fund would enable the Pennsylvania Department of the Treasury to purchase nearly $1 billion worth of Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin has appreciated significantly over the years and can help Pennsylvania keep pace with inflation and economic changes,” state lawmakers said in a legislative memo released Nov. 12.

Ohio

Ohio Congressman Derek Merrin introduced a bill on December 17, 2024 to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve in Ohio.

The Ohio Bitcoin Reserve Act requires the creation of a Bitcoin fund in the state's Treasury Department. It also gives the Ohio Treasurer discretion to purchase the asset.

Derek Merrin tweeted: "Ohio must embrace technology to protect tax revenue from erosion."

While some details of how the reserve fund would work are still unclear, the draft legislation is expected to serve as a framework for Ohio lawmakers to enact in 2025.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Representative Keith Ammon introduced a bill on January 10, 2025, proposing the creation of a "strategic reserve" that would allow the state treasury to invest in precious metals (such as gold, silver, platinum) as well as digital assets (including Bitcoin). Although Bitcoin is not mentioned by name in the bill, it is currently the only cryptocurrency that meets the high market value requirement.

The bill will introduce new regulations to clarify the definitions of “qualified custodian” and “secure custody solution” to ensure the safe custody of digital assets and operate through regulatory-approved trading products.

“We are pegged to the dollar whether we like it or not, but this will allow us to have the state invest a small portion of its money in this new uncorrelated asset class,” said Keith Ammon.

Under the bill, the New Hampshire Treasurer would also have the authority to engage in “loan or pledge” activities.

“The last state to build a bitcoin reserve will lose,” Keith Ammon added. “States must act sooner rather than later, and that will require education among some state officials.”

North Dakota

North Dakota lawmakers introduced a resolution on January 10, 2025 to "invest a portion of state funds in digital assets and precious metals." The resolution states that "changing economic conditions and emerging investment opportunities require prudent investment of state fiscal resources."

The preliminary resolution will be discussed in the coming days and may eventually be drafted and submitted as a formal bill. It is worth noting that although the brief resolution encourages digital asset investment, it does not mention specific assets. John Bjornson, director of the North Dakota Legislative Council, said such a definition is "better suited to the bill."

Related reading: As the “strategic reserve” trend emerges, will Bitcoin reshape the “balance sheets” of sovereign states and corporate institutions?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02773-5.77%
U
U$0.02489-7.81%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03113-7.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.301+2.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015+7.74%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001931+1.20%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States

Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States

PANews reported on June 22 that Santiment tweeted that after the United States directly attacked three major Iranian nuclear facilities, the cryptocurrency sector reacted quickly. After the news broke, the
Major
MAJOR$0.16368-1.95%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+8.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 14:31
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00496+2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06493+224.65%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

HKSAR Government appoints members to Task Force on Third Generation Internet Development