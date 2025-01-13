With a 64-fold increase in one year, what actions has MANTRA, the L1 project of the RWA track, taken?

PANews
2025/01/13 14:32
RealLink
REAL$0.04954-1.58%
L1
L1$0.007198+7.86%
MANTRA
OM$0.2579+2.83%
Allo
RWA$0.004734-1.53%

With a 64-fold increase in one year, what actions has MANTRA, the L1 project of the RWA track, taken?

Author: Weilin, PANews

On January 9, MANTRA, a blockchain Layer 1 project for tokenizing real-world assets (RWA), announced that it had reached an agreement with Dubai-based real estate group DAMAC Group to tokenize at least $1 billion of the group’s assets in the UAE.

In the RWA track, MANTRA (OM) has been active in the past year. It was launched on the mainnet in October 2024, and the token has seen a significant increase since then. According to Coingecko data, from January 1 to December 25, 2024, MANTRA (OM) rose by 6418.3% throughout the year, with the price rising from $0.0584 on January 1 to $3.81 on December 25, becoming the best performing RWA investment project in 2024.

The Middle East has become a business focus, and $1 billion in assets will be tokenized here

John Mullin, co-founder and CEO of MANTRA, told the outside world that DAMAC’s support “is a huge vote of confidence in the future of RWA tokenization.”

DAMAC is a well-known real estate developer owned by the Hussain Sajwani family based in the UAE. The group's investments are divided into seven core areas: real estate, capital markets, hotels and resorts, manufacturing, catering, high-end fashion and data centers. Some of the most notable entities of the DAMAC Group include DAMAC Properties. DAMAC has acquired Italian fashion brand Roberto Cavalli and Swiss luxury jewelry brand de GRISOGONO. It also developed the 50-story development project DAMAC Towers Nine Elms in London and a luxury resort in the Maldives.

According to reports from The Guardian and the Associated Press, founder Hussain Sajwani is a close friend and partner of Trump. According to a report from CNBC, US President-elect Trump recently announced that UAE billionaire Hussain Sajwani has pledged at least $20 billion in foreign investment to build new data centers in the United States.

This time, the new agreement between the two parties aims to provide token-based financing for DAMAC's portfolio companies, covering real estate, hospitality and data center sectors. This cooperation will increase investment accessibility and simplify the process, and the tokenization of these assets is expected to begin in early 2025.

Currently, MANTRA has operations in Hong Kong, Singapore and several other regions, with its main operational focus being in the Middle East, particularly Dubai.

Last year, MANTRA also reached an agreement with developer MAG Property Development to tokenize real estate assets with a total value of US$500 million, starting with a residential project in Dubai.

In addition, MANTRA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Zand Bank, a digital bank authorized by the Central Bank of the UAE. The collaboration between the two entities will focus on developing a framework to support the tokenization and distribution of RWAs in compliance with the regulations of the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA).

With a 64-fold increase in one year, what actions has MANTRA, the L1 project of the RWA track, taken?

2024 answer sheet: 11 million in financing, mainnet launch

Judging from the official annual review, MANTRA has been very active in 2024. As early as March 2024, MANTRA completed a financing of US$11 million, led by Shorooq Partners. Two months later, MANTRA received a strategic investment from Laser Digital, a digital asset subsidiary of Nomura Securities.

At present, MANTRA has developed the RWA suite, including digital identity (DID), compliance system MANTRA Guard, token management system MTS, decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity efficient emission protocol (LEEP). These modules work together to enable RWA tokenized assets to be effectively managed and circulated within a compliance framework.

Among them, the comprehensive module MANTRA Token Service (MTS) allows the creation, management and control of tokenized assets on the MANTRA Chain. The main features include: token factory, configurable workflow, administrator permissions, comprehensive token management (minting, destruction, seizure, freezing, distribution), built-in functions, jurisdiction compliance and bank module integration.

MANTRA DEX (decentralized exchange) introduces a protocol-layer liquidity pool system that forms the core of the platform's decentralized finance (DeFi), creating a permissionless environment that provides blockchain-integrated liquidity, ad hoc whitelisted liquidity pools, and operates as a standard automated market maker (AMM) exchange mechanism.

MANTRA LEEP (Liquidity Efficient Emission Protocol) is currently under development to address the liquidity shortage problem prevalent in the crypto market, especially for assets outside of top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. LEEP aims to solve the problem of providing liquidity for tokenized real-world assets, which are generally illiquid even in traditional markets.

The MANTRA mainnet will be launched on October 23, 2024. Users will be able to perform several important activities, including: bridging OM tokens from ERC-20 to MANTRA mainnet tokens to gain access to future RWA tokens; users can stake OM to help secure the network and receive on-chain staking rewards; OM will become an important part of the RWA ledger; earn KARMA by completing new tasks on the mainnet.

With a 64-fold increase in one year, what actions has MANTRA, the L1 project of the RWA track, taken?

Claims to still be in the first phase, bringing high-quality assets to the chain

MANTRA CEO Mullin told an X Space last year that the project aims to become a record book for asset issuance or RWA.

He said: "For the mass adoption of RWA, both in the retail market and at the broader market level, we need a public blockchain that is compatible with the broader DeFi ecosystem. At the same time, we have built a permissionless layer in MANTRA that allows asset issuers, tokenization platforms and regulated trading venues to issue, distribute and manage RWA easily, simply and compliantly."

He also mentioned MANTRA’s work in expanding its DApp ecosystem, which includes secondary markets, an upcoming permissioned on-chain RWA liquidity hub, Omega, and collaborations with various DeFi providers on lending, borrowing, and fractional real estate products. He also mentioned explorations in private credit, payments, and carbon credits.

Looking ahead, Mullin outlined a three-phase approach to developing the RWA space: “Right now, we are in phase one, focusing on the supply side, bringing high-quality assets on-chain. Phase two will focus on liquidity and secondary market venues, while the final phase will unlock the composability of RWAs, enabling them to be used in different DeFi applications.”

MANTRA, which he leads, has an ambitious plan: "I hope that by the end of 2026, we can reach $100 billion in RWA TVL. At the moment, we are really teaching people one by one how to operate on the chain, which is very slow. But we are really attracting new funds, new capital, and people who have never done it before. This is a very powerful thing. Over time, it will form a snowball effect and eventually bring us to the top position of RWA. But it will take time."

In general, MANTRA's cooperation with DAMAC marks the further application of blockchain technology in the field of tokenized real estate in the Middle East, and also provides new opportunities for the RWA track. With MANTRA's continued expansion in the RWA field, the project may have demonstrated its strength that cannot be underestimated. Can MANTRA become a leader in RWA? PANews will pay close attention to the follow-up.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02773-5.77%
U
U$0.02489-7.81%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03113-7.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.301+2.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015+7.74%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001931+1.20%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States

Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States

PANews reported on June 22 that Santiment tweeted that after the United States directly attacked three major Iranian nuclear facilities, the cryptocurrency sector reacted quickly. After the news broke, the
Major
MAJOR$0.16368-1.95%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+8.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 14:31
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00496+2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06493+224.65%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

HKSAR Government appoints members to Task Force on Third Generation Internet Development