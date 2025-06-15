Corporate Bitcoin Holdings a ‘Blessing’ Now, Challenge Later, Says Roxom CEO

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 15:10
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003729-5.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0071-0.42%

Roxom Global CEO Borja Martel Seward has warned that when the bull market eventually ends, it could trigger a bearish phase, potentially causing some bitcoin treasury companies to struggle.

Bull Market to Persist for Months

As global macroeconomic uncertainties continue to ripple through traditional financial markets, the bitcoin landscape is charting its own course, presenting both compelling opportunities and potential challenges. According to Borja Martel Seward, Co-Founder and CEO of Roxom Global, bitcoin ( BTC) operates to its “own beating drum rhythm.”

The cryptocurrency, Seward argues, remains an independent and contrarian asset in a world grappling with cooling Fed rate cut expectations, ongoing quantitative tightening, U.S. Treasury General Account replenishment, and anticipated Bank of Japan rate hikes.

“Bitcoin goes at its own pace, bitcoin is independent, bitcoin has its own cycles,” Seward emphasized in a recent interview with Bitcoin.com News. The Roxom Global CEO’s perspective underscores a core belief among many BTC proponents: while external economic forces can exert pressure, the cryptocurrency’s fundamental value proposition and predetermined halving cycles imbue it with a unique resilience.

The market is currently experiencing a bull run, a trend that Seward believes will persist for the coming months. Many proponents of bitcoin, including Tim Draper, whose company is one of Roxom Global’s backers, similarly predict the rally will continue, potentially pushing BTC to significantly higher levels by year-end. At the time of writing (June 12, 9 p.m. EST), bitcoin was trading at $108,444.46, just a few thousand dollars shy of its all-time high of $111,924.

Seward, neverthless, cautions against complacency. “Eventually, the bull market will finish. We will enter into a more bearish phase. This euphoria, this mania will dissipate. Some companies will go underwater and the market structure will reset.”

The Roxom CEO’s warning comes amid a growing trend of publicly traded and privately held companies adding BTC to their treasury reserves. Pioneered by companies like Michael Saylor’s Strategy, this strategy has been increasingly adopted by listed companies in recent months. As a result, BTC has evolved from a niche digital asset into a recognized—albeit volatile—corporate treasury component.

The widespread adoption of BTC by these “treasury companies” presents a unique dynamic for the upcoming market shifts. “We will have to see how what today right now is a blessing regarding the bitcoin treasury companies turns out to play once the bear market hits, and we’ll see if treasury companies start selling or not,” Seward noted. The potential for a significant sell-off from these corporate holdings during a bearish phase poses a new challenge, as their collective holdings could influence market sentiment and price action.

Despite medium-term challenges, Seward says he remains focused on a long-term vision. For investors and companies alike, he suggests that the key is not to “time the market”—an impossible feat—but to embrace a rational, long-term accumulation strategy. While enjoying the current bull market is important, he advises that it is equally crucial to remain cautious, learn from past cycles, and understand when to de-risk and wait for compelling entry points for future accumulation.

BTC to Peak at $200,000 by Year-End

Seward, meanwhile, shared insights into how Roxom and Roxom TV, both of which hold bitcoin ( BTC) in their treasuries, are managing the risks associated with using cryptocurrency as a unit of account.

“How do we mitigate the risk? Well, at the end of the day, we want bitcoin returns. For us, having a bitcoin treasury is not only about what everybody says today – ‘yes, we have bitcoin’ – but we are forward-looking and what we want is to accumulate more bitcoin,” the CEO stated.

Seward emphasized that this companies’ strategy involves selling the top cryptocurrecy when prices are high and repurchasing when prices drop. The objective is to increase the total BTC holdings because his companies’ success is measured in how much of it they accumulate, not its fiat value.

When asked about his price projection, Seward predicts BTC will peak between $120,000 and $200,000 by year-end. However, he expects a sell-off to follow once this milestone is reached.

“We need to remember that the [bitcoin] ETFs started buying at $35,000 to $50,000. That’s a 4-5x for ETF investors, traditional investors, low conviction investors that came in just to ride this new wave. If you give retail a 4-5x at some point, they will start selling and taking profit,” the CEO explained.

Nevertheless, Seward, like other proponents of the leading crypto asset, is adamant that BTC would be above $1 million by 2030.

Turning to his company’s work, Seward explained that Roxom Global is creating a contrarian financial ecosystem, where BTC serves as the unit of account and hurdle rate for trading a wide variety of assets. While the backend integration is highly complex, Roxom, according to Seward, has succeeded in delivering a simple, user-friendly experience.

This approach allows individuals to directly trade assets—including stocks, bonds, commodities, other cryptocurrencies, and fiat currency pairs against bitcoin. Seward highlights this as a major shift from traditional finance, where converting crypto to fiat, transferring funds, and purchasing assets is often a cumbersome, multi-step process.

He further elaborated on the unique challenge and opportunity this presents for investors: finding assets that perform well when priced against BTC. Seward believes these BTC-denominated markets will uncover new stories of elite investors who excel at generating yield directly in BTC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.07627+0.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01514-1.04%
TONCOIN
TON$3.425+0.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.16265-2.21%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000939-5.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02768-6.58%
U
U$0.02512-8.98%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03147-11.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.22+1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09981+8.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001913+0.79%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.003029+14.04%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.0049+2.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06747+237.35%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco