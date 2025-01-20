OSL Trading Time: Trump effect detonates the crypto market, ETH/BTC exchange rate falls below 0.03 in the short term

PANews
2025/01/20 11:23
1. Market observation

Keywords: TRUMP, SOL, BTC

Bitcoin recently broke through the important $106,000 mark for the first time, a breakthrough that is closely tied to the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump. Traders are generally optimistic about Trump's cryptocurrency policy during his presidency, predicting that Bitcoin could reach a new high of $150,000. Bitcoin regained key liquidity levels last week and encountered no significant resistance when approaching its all-time high, which further boosted market confidence.

The probability of the United States establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve during the Trump administration has risen to 70%. This trend has been echoed internationally, with Swiss supporters also proposing to add Bitcoin reserves to their central bank portfolios. These signs indicate that Bitcoin is gradually being integrated into the global national reserve management system.

However, Ethereum's performance has surprised traders in the context of the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization expanding to $3.59 trillion. Despite recent support from $166 million in ETF inflows, Ethereum is still struggling to break through the $3,500 mark. It is worth noting that the Ethereum Foundation is undergoing a major leadership reorganization, including a series of changes announced by co-founder Vitalik Buterin. But the behavior of major Ethereum holders to strengthen their holdings may suggest a positive strategic adjustment.

In this wave of cryptocurrency gains, traders and investors are also optimistic about the prospects of Dogecoin, expecting it to achieve significant appreciation driven by the "Trump effect". However, the market also faces some challenges: the police recently recovered 28 million pounds worth of Bitcoin from an international fraud gang that used Australian cryptocurrency trading websites to conduct fraudulent activities. At the same time, some critics have expressed concerns about the continued rise of Bitcoin and questioned President-elect Trump's stance on cryptocurrencies.

2. Key data (as of 10:00 HKT on January 20)

  • S&P 500: 5,996.66 (+1.96% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,630.20 (+1.65% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.630% (+5.40 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 109.26 (+0.71% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $100,357 (+7.12% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $71.43 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,190.76 (-4.60% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $62.8 billion

3. ETF flows (January 17 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$979.22 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$23.87 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Second-hand housing sales (January 24, 23:00)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.15 million units / Expected: 4.16 million units

5. Hot News

Weekly preview | Trump officially takes office as US President; ANIME and Orbiter Finance conduct TGE

Macro Outlook of the Week: Trump 2.0 Era is about to begin, Bitcoin may fly higher

Justin Sun: TRON DAO invests an additional $45 million in Trump family crypto project WLFI

Trump will be sworn in at 1 a.m. Beijing time on January 21

WLFI: 20% of token supply sold, decided to open another 5% supply

Opinion: Trump's hasty launch of TRUMP and MELANIA tokens may be to avoid the risk of violating the constitution

El Salvador added 11 BTC today, and its current holdings are worth over $600 million

Italian Lawmakers Urge Country’s Banking Foundation to Buy Bitcoin

10% of the MELANIA token team share will be unlocked on the 30th day, and all will be unlocked in the 13th month.

Trump takes credit for surge in US stocks and recent all-time highs for Bitcoin

TikTok has resumed services in the United States, and Trump plans to set up a joint venture to maintain TikTok operations

Trump's wife issues Meme coin MELANIA, with a current market value of about $6.4 billion

Data: FTN, MRS, IMX and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, of which FTN unlocking value is about 76.2 million US dollars

Crypto KOL: If the price of TRUMP token rises to $270, Trump will become the world's richest man

ETH/BTC exchange rate fell below 0.03 in the short term

Opinion: The difference between Trump's Meme Coin issuance and the medium

Affected by the TRUMP craze, many Trump-related concept coins rose, and MAGA rose by 87.5% in 24 hours

Solana surpasses Tether to become fourth in cryptocurrency market capitalization ranking

TRUMP FDV has surpassed Dogecoin

Vitalik changed his Twitter profile picture to Milady 9286

0xsun.sol made $10 million trading TRUMP in 4 hours

Massachusetts proposes to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, and 8 states have proposed related bills

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

