The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

PANews
2025/01/22 13:49
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.3+2.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016+7.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234+0.16%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000887+0.24%

Author: Deebs DeFi , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Trump has taken control of the crypto market.

He owns the 12th largest token worth $15 billion. He has the attention of all crypto users. He dominates every token on the market and doubled his net worth in less than a day. He has complete control of the market until... his wife launches MELANIA coin and he launches a "vampire attack" on his own token, causing TRUMP coin to drop by more than 50%.

(Related reading: Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market controversy )

It’s not that TRUMP coin is a scam. However, most people agree that the launch of MELANIA coin was a huge mistake. But this mistake does not mean the end of cryptocurrency.

In fact, it marks a new beginning, the beginning of a crazy cycle. Celebrity memes become the norm, and there is no "crime" in crypto. Here are 4 key predictions for this cycle and the tokens/ecosystems that will have the biggest impact:

The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

Markets are smarter, Trump memes cool

It’s unclear whether the Trump family will stop issuing memes, or if all of the family will. However, one thing is clear: each new token has diminishing returns.

Launching MELANIA coin was a huge mistake, and TRUMP coin was destined to have a much higher valuation, perhaps even DOGE-level valuation. However, Trump insiders showed their cards too early.

As more and more TRUMP memes are released and underperform, traders are expected to look for broader markets and more growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, celebrities will be keeping an eye on this golden opportunity before them…

The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

Celebrity Memes & Rugs

It’s not surprising that celebrities will launch their own memecoins. The market has been expecting this.

But what the market did not anticipate was the impact that celebrity memecoins would have on the market.

While the public is suffering from PTSD due to Hawk Tuah (HAWK token crash) and Floyd Mayweather (boxer Floyd Mayweather was involved in promoting the scam project Mayweverse, etc.), let’s review some key data from the past two days:

  • Trump’s meme attracted over 115,000 new cryptocurrency users (see dashboard below).
  • Google searches for cryptocurrency have surged in the past few days: searches for “Solana” have soared to a year-high, and searches for terms like “Crypto,” “Ethereum,” and “Coinbase” have all been on the rise this year.

The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

 Source: @0xBoxer

Why is this data so important?

115,000 users is not a small number.

  • For reference, 115,000 is half of Arbitrum’s daily active users and one quarter of Ethereum’s daily active users.

Google search data indicates that there is a new user base.

  • Old crypto users don’t use Google. They have a link to Coinbase, they know what Solana is, and search for information on X.
  • The data also suggests that the increase in interest isn’t limited to Solana, but crypto as a whole.

Other celebrities could have a similar impact.

There are many other celebrities with cult followings who can bring hundreds of thousands of users to the chain like Trump did. For example, Elon Musk, Mr. Beast, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, CR7, Messi, Jeff Bezos.

Imagine Taylor Swift launches TSWIFT coin and brings 100,000-200,000 new users on the chain. This is equivalent to adding a whole new chain to cryptocurrency and a whole new planet of users to the solar system.

While all of this is optimistic, and given that celebrity memes in the past have often ended in Rug pulls, in a bull market, people quickly forget.

Hawk Tuah’s Rug incident will not affect gamblers and Taylor Swift fans from buying her future memes. Even if 9/10 of the next celebrity memes are Rug pulls, the one without the Rug will bring much-needed users and liquidity to the crypto space.

AI Tokens: Return of the King

As mentioned above, after the Trump meme cools down, traders will look for better opportunities. AI is one of the best opportunities. When thinking of AI, the acronym APE comes to mind:

  • A: Abstract. AI solves UI/UX problems. It simplifies all complex DeFi processes such as trading, lending, borrowing, LPing, etc. through natural language.
  • P: Profit/Protection. AI agents provide automation and superior trading strategies, providing users with additional profit returns. AI agents are also well suited to protect investors from scams. Some teams are already developing wallet protection programs that alert users to signs of possible fraud before they purchase tokens.
  • E: Entertainment. Waifu, DJ, etc., need I elaborate?

When considering the impact of AI on cryptocurrencies, the profit rotation from Trump traders to DeFAI is obvious. Some of my favorite AI projects include VIRTUAL, AIXBT, AVA, FARTCOIN, and HAT.

Also keep an eye out for MCAP projects that have niche use cases that stand out (not another trading bot or launch pad):

  • ANTIRUG: Predictive analysis on Project Rug
  • PYTHIA: AI in the Mouse Brain
  • VIRAL: An agent that learns directly from human actions on screen

The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

SOL : Undefeated Champion

If nothing else, TRUMP coin proves that Solana is the best chain to launch a token, there is no better choice.

A market value of $15 billion in one day is impossible in any other field.

Over the past two days, Solana has hit new highs in almost every metric (Related reading: Crazy weekend: 10 charts to explain the Solana moment in the crypto market ):

  • TVL surges to over $12 billion, highest level since the peak of the 2021 bull run
  • The price rose by more than 25% to a new high of $290
  • DEX trading volume once again hit a new high of $17.5 billion.

Solana is the “people’s” chain, and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon.

The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

Related reading: $TRUMP ignites bullish expectations in the market, which assets may usher in the "US Compliance Spring"?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02768-5.97%
U
U$0.02489-7.81%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03119-7.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.284+2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1+8.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001921+1.31%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.0049+1.65%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06584+229.20%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 06:45

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.13)