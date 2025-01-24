OSL Trading Hours: Market Divergence Intensifies—Goldman Sachs Cautious, BlackRock Bullish

PANews
2025/01/24 11:04

OSL Trading Hours: Market Divergence Intensifies—Goldman Sachs Cautious, BlackRock Bullish

1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has recently become a hot topic in the market due to rumors of a "second foundation". The rumor was first raised by Lido founder Konstantin Lomashuk, but he later clarified that no such entity has been created yet. In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin is approaching the $110,000 mark, and the emerging project Nebula Stride continues to attract attention for its unique model.

Regarding the development prospects of Bitcoin, there are very different voices in the market: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon believes that Bitcoin poses a threat to the US dollar and only regards it as an "interesting speculative asset". Some traders also expressed concerns about the recent trend of Bitcoin; while BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is optimistic and predicts that Bitcoin is expected to reach US$700,000. This prediction is based on the fact that sovereign wealth funds may allocate 2-5% of their portfolios to digital currencies.

At the policy level, Trump has signed an executive order to establish the Presidential Digital Asset Market Working Group, chaired by "AI and Crypto Tsar" David Sacks, and members include senior officials such as the Secretary of the Treasury and the Chairman of the SEC. The working group will be responsible for developing a regulatory framework for digital assets and evaluating the creation of national digital asset reserves. It is worth noting that this executive order explicitly prohibits institutions from promoting the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and revokes the previous "Digital Asset Executive Order" and "Digital Asset International Engagement Framework", believing that these policies have inhibited innovation and damaged the United States' global leadership in digital finance.

Meanwhile, Trump’s decentralized finance platform has become the largest holder of Ethereum staking, but to the disappointment of the industry, he did not mention cryptocurrencies at his inauguration. Despite the selling pressure on the market early this week, major analysts are still bullish on the upside of digital assets. In the Ethereum community, there are calls for the release of developer Virgil Griffith and Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm, and for Trump’s help.

2. Key data (as of 09:34 HKT on January 24)

  • S&P 500: 6,118.71 (+4.03% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 20,053.68 (+3.85% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.642% (+6.50 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 108.12 (-0.32% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $103,596 (+10.90% YTD), with daily spot volume of $100.77 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,295.53 (-1.47% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $34.00 billion

3. ETF flows (January 23 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$24.84 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$22.26 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

  • Second-hand housing sales (January 24, 23:00)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.15 million units / Expected: 4.16 million units

5. Hot News

Bithumb to List AERO and SOLVE in Korean Won Market

Glassnode: Bitcoin's current trend is similar to the midpoint of the 2015-2018 cycle, indicating that growth is still continuing

Pump.fun co-founded the eponymous meme coin ALON, and its market value once exceeded 260 million US dollars, but now it has fallen back to 140 million US dollars

Trump family crypto project WLFI increased its holdings by 10.61 million TRX and 3,079 ETH, and pledged another 4,700 ETH

Crypto Czar David Sacks: TRUMP Coin is a collectible and is not concerned about potential conflicts of interest

Pump.fun Lianchuang: ALON tokens have not been created, but the TG group of the token has been taken over and the Dexscreener fee has been paid

OpenAI releases its first AI agent tool Operator, which can perform web-based operations on behalf of users

The US SEC has officially revoked the crypto accounting policy SAB 121

Ivanka Trump warns against buying fraudulent meme coin named after her

Trump signs cryptocurrency executive order: evaluating the creation of a national digital asset reserve and banning CBDC

Trump: America will become the global capital of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency

Binance Labs is renamed YZI Labs, and the first head Ella Zhang returns

Fathom Holdings: Will buy up to $500,000 worth of Bitcoin or Bitcoin ETFs in the next two weeks

BlackRock CEO Fink: Hope the US SEC approves the tokenization of bonds and stocks

Binance Alpha adds VINE, BUZZ, and BID

A man on a train traded virtual currency, which led to a passenger's report. The police seized 560,000 yuan in cash involved in the fraud.

Norwegian Wealth Fund CEO: Cryptocurrency will not be part of our portfolio in the short term

Upbit to List Animecoin (ANIME) Trading Pairs in KRW, BTC and USDT

Greenlight Capital founder: Digital assets are approaching dangerous speculative levels and has established short positions on MicroStrategy-related leveraged ETFs

Truth Terminal established a foundation and completed $FARTCOIN OTC transactions

Chainalysis: 94% of TRUMP and MELANIA are held by about 40 whales

Short video platform Vine Lianchuang announced the issuance of VINECOIN, with a current market value of approximately US$27 million

BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin could reach $700,000 amid currency devaluation concerns

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,02768-5,97%
U
U$0,02489-7,81%
FOX Token
FOX$0,03119-7,25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,284+2,79%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1+8,21%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001921+1,31%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0,002875+10,32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0,0049+1,65%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06584+229,20%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 06:45

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.13)