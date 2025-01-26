Paradigm's latest research article: Accelerating Ethereum

PANews
2025/01/26 13:32
Core DAO
CORE$0.4914-0.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357-1.68%

Author: Georgios Konstantopoulos, Dan Robinson, Matt Huang, Charlie Noyes, Paradigm

Compiled by: Frank, PANews

Since its inception, Ethereum has been a pioneering force in the crypto space. Ethereum has paved the way for smart contracts, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and decentralized finance (DeFi), and has made significant breakthroughs in zero-knowledge proofs (ZK) and Ethereum’s community of researchers and engineers has built a solid foundation for the next generation of decentralized applications, with continuous innovation on cutting-edge challenges such as Maximum Extractable Value (MEV).

Looking back at history, don’t forget that the initial version of the Ethereum protocol was successfully launched in less than two years - this speed attracted many of us to consider Ethereum as the development platform of choice.

Today, we believe that the Ethereum core protocol should be upgraded faster. There are many major improvements that can be accelerated without sacrificing its values.

Whatever your vision, faster iteration is good for Ethereum

There is a rational debate within the community about what the core vision of Ethereum should be in the future. But no matter where Ethereum goes, it is always better to reach the goal faster. Investments in Ethereum's delivery and iteration capabilities are all worthwhile. of value.

When faced with a technology choice, people tend to jump immediately to the debate on value level - for example, we care more about L1 vs L2, decentralization vs efficiency, or financial use cases vs non-financial use cases. These topics are very attractive. They are powerful because anyone can participate in them. They can generate a lot of controversy and give debaters a lot of influence. But if we haven’t gotten to the root of the problem, it may not be wise to get hung up on these value trade-offs too early. Before actually reaching the “technical efficiency frontier”, we believe Ethereum should focus on pushing its limits as far as possible, rather than engaging in hypothetical debates over conflicts of values that it does not actually face.

Speeding up development will help Ethereum get to its goals faster, and it will also give us the opportunity to answer the question “Should we do X first or Y first?” with “We can do both at the same time.”

Ethereum is not short of resources: we have an amazing team of researchers and engineers who are passionate about building the future. As long as they are given sufficient authority and motivation to work faster and in parallel, we can avoid being stuck in Disputes early, thus resolving issues faster.

How does Ethereum speed up iteration?

Historically, Ethereum has released a major protocol update about once a year. We think it can do more.

Most importantly, the Ethereum community needs to make a mindset decision: to have more ambitious goals and to go all out to achieve them. One obstacle is inertia, and another is that some people believe that the protocol should start “ ossify — The best way to keep Ethereum decentralized is to slow down the rate of changes to the core protocol.

We believe that the risk of “solidification” is too high for Ethereum. It will make it difficult for Ethereum to maintain its advantage in platform competition, as applications and users may turn to more centralized alternatives. In addition, “solidification” will also bring The risk of decentralization itself. The core development process is an important manifestation of Ethereum's "social layer" in off-chain governance, which brings together the opinions of engineers, researchers, validators, and various institutions. Once the Ethereum core protocol is "fixed", "If it stops evolving, it will be equivalent to abandoning this governance mechanism, and it will also make it difficult for Ethereum to respond to changes in market structures such as L2 and MEV.

Once you decide to speed up iteration, there are some improvements in the R&D process that may play a huge role:

1. The client team should have the right to suggest, not the right to veto

Ensuring client diversity does not have to come at the expense of development speed. We do need to have at least multiple clients ready for each upgrade, but we should not adopt an "N-of-N" model. , let the most conservative client team decide the iteration speed of the entire protocol. The Reth client we maintain promises to never become a bottleneck in the Ethereum roadmap.

2. Improve the AllCoreDevs (all core developers) process

(As Tim Beiko recently suggested on the consensus layer call) We invite the community to provide more specific suggestions in Pectra's review .

3. Allocate more resources to DevOps and testing

This will allow us to deliver significant improvements more frequently while maintaining high reliability for Ethereum.

Beyond these initial suggestions, there are many other ways to help speed up Ethereum’s iterations — but the key is to explicitly acknowledge the need to “speed up.”

There is no shortage of good ideas

We believe there are a lot of "low hanging fruits" (high value improvements that are relatively easy to implement) that could have received more community input. However, currently, due to the slow delivery speed and the general community belief that "only a few changes can be made in a year", , these improvements are on hold. Ethereum shouldn’t limit itself; it should strive to do more, and do it faster.

Here are some possible examples:

1. Expanding capacity and ensuring L2 security

Rollup projects need to determine their demand planning to decide how large a scale of users and transaction volumes they want to accommodate. This requires investing more resources in the roadmap after EIP-4844 (such as PeerDAS or Blob-Parameter-Only hard fork).

Rollup also needs to inherit the security and censorship resistance of L1, see the proposal: NativeRollups .

2. Expand L1 without increasing node burden

Repricing L1 opcodes can help Ethereum scale without changing the block gas limit [ 1 , 2 ].

Increasing the gas limit of the L1 execution layer is currently an active area of research, requiring in-depth analysis of history and state growth to determine how schemes such as “history expiry ” and “ statelessness ” should work.

3. Better wallet user experience and security through abstract accounts:

While EIP-7702 has begun to bridge the gap between Externally Owned Accounts (EOAs) and Abstract Accounts (AA Wallets), we believe there is room for further improvements, including:

More convenient batch and payment transactions and elimination of over-reliance on private keys will improve user experience.

How can we contribute to the mission of accelerating Ethereum?

As researchers and engineers, we will participate in this cause by writing EIPs, data analysis, and code, especially focusing on proposals such as EIP-7862. They can bring relatively non-controversial improvements and are inconsistent with the existing roadmap. We have dug deep into the state and history of Ethereum to understand how to make safer optimizations around the gas limit.

Reth is now production-ready and will continue to accelerate its upgrade process to support the upcoming hard fork. When we designed Reth, we used it as an SDK for an "EVM-core" node to facilitate researchers and engineers to Experimentation and innovation. We also invite the research community to work with us to prototype new features on Reth to improve Ethereum’s performance, censorship resistance, and future adaptability.

Finally, we will continue to build and support infrastructure tools such as Foundry, Alloy, Solar, Revm, Wagmi, and Viem to ensure that any core protocol updates are efficiently delivered to end users.

Outlook

We believe that agreeing to iterate faster is one of the most important decisions the Ethereum community can make. This will expand the space for viable innovation and help the Ethereum protocol better fulfill its ambitious roadmap.

Accelerating the development of Ethereum will make permissionless innovation opportunities accessible to more people, paving the way for a truly global, trust-minimized financial system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02768-5.97%
U
U$0.02489-7.81%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03119-7.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.284+2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1+8.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001921+1.31%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.0049+1.65%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06584+229.20%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 06:45

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.13)