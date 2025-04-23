A new standard for global money flows? A detailed look at Circle’s cross-border payment network CPN

PANews
2025/04/23 08:14
RealLink
REAL$0.04925-2.49%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27027+0.79%

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, said on April 21 that it expects to launch the Circle Payments Network (CPN), a cross-border payment network powered by stablecoins, in May.

CPN aims to enable faster and lower-cost international remittances by leveraging stablecoins such as USDC, EURC and other regulated digital currencies for 24/7 real-time settlement between participants such as banks, payment providers, virtual asset service providers and digital wallets.

The launch represents a strategic expansion of Circle’s role, from issuer of stablecoins to provider of infrastructure for moving these assets at scale.

Building a framework and removing obstacles

According to World Bank data, the settlement time for cross-border payments may still exceed one working day and the cost may exceed 6%, which has had a certain impact on emerging markets and limited global competitiveness.

Although stablecoins have long been expected to become the new basis for Internet payments and money flows, there are still many obstacles to the adoption of stablecoins in mainstream payments. These obstacles include user onboarding challenges, vague compliance requirements, technical complexities, and concerns about the safe storage of digital cash.

CPN aims to remove these barriers. By integrating financial institutions into a compliant, seamless and programmable framework to coordinate global payments in fiat currencies, USDC and other payment stablecoins. Corporate and individual customers of these financial institutions can enjoy a faster and lower payment experience than traditional payment systems. Financial institutions participating in the network must meet strict qualification criteria, including licensing, AML/CFT compliance, financial risk management and cybersecurity protocols.

Vision and Use Cases

A new standard for global money flows? A detailed look at Circle’s cross-border payment network CPN

With CPN, Circle is building a new platform and network ecosystem to provide businesses, financial institutions and individuals with a wide range of cross-border capital flow use cases, including supplier payments, remittances, payroll, capital market settlements, internal funding operations, and on-chain financial applications. Among them:

enterprise

Importers, exporters, merchants and large corporations can leverage CPN-enabled financial institutions to eliminate significant costs and frictions, strengthen global supply chains, optimize funding operations, and reduce reliance on costly borrowed working capital.

personal

Remittance senders and recipients, content creators, and other individuals who prefer to send or receive small payments will realize more value, and financial institutions using CPN will be able to provide these improved services faster, at a lower cost, and with greater simplicity.

Builder

Banks, payment companies and other providers can use CPN's platform services to develop innovative payment use cases, build an ecosystem using stablecoins, SDKs and programmability of smart contracts. Third-party developers and businesses can introduce value-added services to further expand network functionality.

In addition, CPN is powered by smart contract infrastructure and modular APIs, enabling third-party developers to build advanced modules, application services, and automated financial workflows directly on CPN.

Meanwhile, to ensure that the CPN is built to high standards of trust and operational integrity, Santander, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are acting as advisors on the design of the network.

CPN also has more than 20 design partners, including Alfred Pay, BCB Group, BVNK, CoinMENA, etc. This shows that the platform will focus on institutions operating in emerging markets and large remittance channels.

Targeting payment giants

As stablecoins become more popular around the world and regulatory frameworks begin to converge, Circle sees an opportunity to modernize global money circulation.

Circle’s new platform is designed to compete directly with established payment platforms such as Visa and Mastercard. Despite Circle’s growing influence and regulatory scrutiny, USDC still lags behind rival Tether (USDT) in market share.

As of the second quarter of 2025, USDC’s market cap is $60.17 billion, while USDT’s is $144.05 billion. Despite this, Circle is committed to improving transparency, compliance, and functionality to close the gap.

It is also worth mentioning that Circle is not the first company to try to revolutionize cross-border payments or replace SWIFT, but none of them have succeeded so far. It is worth looking forward to whether Circle can break the curse in the future.

Related reading: Circle IPO analysis: Growth potential behind low net profit margin

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.07627+0.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01514-1.04%
TONCOIN
TON$3.425+0.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.16265-2.21%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000939-5.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02768-6.58%
U
U$0.02512-8.98%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03147-11.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.22+1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09981+8.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001913+0.79%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.003029+14.04%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.0049+2.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06747+237.35%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco