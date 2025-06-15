NFT sales pump 37% to $144.8m, Immutable dethrones Ethereum

Crypto.news
2025/06/15 03:24
Bitcoin
BTC$117,181.78-1.10%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003463-4.65%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004676-0.27%

The NFT market has experienced a strong rally, with sales volume jumping by 37.10% to $144.8 million.

According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks the biggest weekly gain in recent months for the sector.

The spike coincides with Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent climb to the $105,000 mark. Ethereum (ETH) also had a slight 2.5% increase during the previous seven days. Last week, the total global cryptocurrency market cap increased from $3.28 trillion to $3.29 trillion.

Market participation has surged greatly with NFT buyers increasing by 50.56% to 1,061,348, and NFT sellers rising by 8.09% to 38,494. NFT transactions have also grown by 7.88% to 1,749,437.

Immutable dethrones Ethereum in sales

Interestingly, Immutable (IMX) has overtaken Ethereum to claim the top position with $41.7 million in sales. It has surged by 156.01% from the previous week. This is one of the first times Ethereum has lost its leading position in months.

NFT sales pump 37% to $144.8m, Immutable dethrones Ethereum - 1

With $31.5 million in sales, Ethereum has fallen to second position, although it is still showing strong growth of 6.69%. At $1.9 million, Ethereum’s wash trading has dropped by 2.91%.

Bitcoin, at $19.4 million, is still in third place after rising 22.55%. Polygon (POL) has increased 32.91% and is now in fourth place with $18.5 million. Mythos Chain, with $14.1 million, completes the top five.

BNB (BNB) Chain has entered the top rankings in sixth place with $8.4 million, jumping 47.59%. Solana (SOL) sits in seventh with $6.3 million, up 5.30%.

The buyer count has increased across all major blockchains, with Polygon leading at 35.63% growth, followed by Solana at 27.41% and Bitcoin at 23.22%.

Guild of Guardians Heroes has taken the top spot in collection rankings with $24.7 million in sales. It has more than doubled with 132.53% growth. This gaming collection has benefited directly from Immutable’s surge.

Courtyard on Polygon has moved to second place with $17.2 million with a strong growth of 36.33%. Guild of Guardians Avatars holds third position with $10.3 million, more than doubling with 108.61% growth.

DMarket maintains fourth place with $8.9 million, with a minimal growth of 0.15%. Uncategorized Ordinals on Bitcoin have entered the top five with $7.6 million, with a surge of 1,556.66%.

CryptoPunks has disappeared entirely from the top collection rankings, a notable drop from its previous sixth-place position.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.07627+0.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01514-1.04%
TONCOIN
TON$3.425+0.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.16265-2.21%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000939-5.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02768-6.58%
U
U$0.02512-8.98%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03147-11.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.22+1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09981+8.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001913+0.79%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.003029+14.04%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.0049+2.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06747+237.35%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco