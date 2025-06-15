While Ripple targets $5-$8 in 100 days, this crypto might be a better short-term investment

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP eyes $5–$8 after legal clarity, but LILPEPE’s zero-tax, Layer-2 meme momentum may offer faster short-term gains.

Table of Contents

  • Ripple: Good long-term prospect, but short-term?
  • Little Pepe: The Memecoin with real infrastructure
  • Roadmap: From presale to nemecoin dominance
  • Conclusion: A war of long-term stability vs. short-term profits

With a price target of $5-$8 over the next 100 days and enormous institutional backing, having resolved its legal issues, XRP is poised to succeed in the long term. However, for short-term investors who want to catch the wave, there may be a new entrant in town that’s causing a splash: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). 

As XRP holds firm in the conventional territory, there is a unique short-term play with LILPEPE. With zero tax, Layer-2 blockchain status, and a meme-driven community rapidly gaining traction, LILPEPE offers a fascinating short-term investment opportunity for those seeking a quick return.

Ripple: Good long-term prospect, but short-term?

Ripple is currently trading at $2.33. It has always been considered a safe and stable investment due to its financial sector adoption.  Its capability to enable cross-border payments instantly and at minimal costs has earned it the backing of various financial institutions and banks. With its Ethereum-similar transaction speeds and deployment of its XRP Ledger and RippleNet networks, it is little wonder that Ripple is making waves in the industry.

In 2025, Ripple emerged from its SEC lawsuit in good standing and was poised for enormous price appreciation. With analysts’ target price estimate of $5-$8 for XRP within the next 100 days, the judicial ruling and institutional purchases have fueled investor optimism. The success of Ripple will ultimately depend on how warmly the market embraces its regulatory clarity, institutional partnerships, and continued integration into the international payments system. 

Although the future of XRP is bright, the short-term gains are unlikely to be as quick as others would wish. The XRP price action is driven by the overall market sentiment, regulatory, and institutional demand. They will also likely take some time to realize that, and may not be the best option for people seeking immediate growth in their portfolios.

Little Pepe: The Memecoin with real infrastructure

Step forward, Little Pepe, a memecoin that is rapidly making waves with its progressive thinking and Layer 2 blockchain design. While all the other memecoins rely on hype and community power, LILPEPE is emerging as an infrastructure-memecoin. 

It introduces a greatly needed degree of stability and scale to the memecoin space, which is otherwise defined by network congestion, expensive transaction costs, and a lack of utility.

However, the most significant difference between LILPEPE and other memecoins is that the project utilizes a Layer-2 blockchain, enabling it to offer blisteringly fast transaction speeds and effectively no fees, making it both a convenient tool for traders and content creators. Being the most scalable project, with a current presale price of $0.001, LILPEPE may be a better candidate for making quick trades and short-term investments.

Compared to Ethereum-based memecoins, which are often bedeviled by high gas fees during periods of increased demand, LILPEPE’s blockchain maintains a low trading cost, and transactions are executed quickly. 

Furthermore, LILPEPE offers zero tax trading, which means investors don’t have to worry about buy/sell fees that typically deduct a portion of their profits in traditional memecoin marketplaces. This renders LILPEPE highly attractive to traders who want to ride meme coin upswings without hindrance from excessive fees.

Roadmap: From presale to nemecoin dominance

Little Pepe’s roadmap is arguably its most exciting feature. It boasts a clear strategy for adoption, expansion, and virality. This is what lies ahead for LILPEPE:

Phase 1 – Pregnancy:

  • Launch of presales and viral marketing campaigns.
  • Meme campaigns on Twitter and Telegram go into hyperdrive, generating community buzz and social media traction.

Phase 2 – Birth:

  • Listing on Uniswap + 2 large centralized exchanges (CEXs).
  • Targeting a $1 billion market cap, with an aggressive marketing push to raise awareness.

Phase 3 – Growth:

  • Layer 2 implementation completion, turning LILPEPE into a high-performance, scalable ecosystem.
  • Pepe’s Pump Pad goes live, enabling creators to deploy tokens easily.
  • Targeting the Top 100 on CoinMarketCap, bringing LILPEPE to top-tier memecoin status.

With massive milestones on the horizon, LILPEPE is poised for explosive expansion, making it a perfect pick for short-term investors seeking to capitalize on the memecoin craze.

How to invest in LILPEPE in the presale

  • Investing in the presale of LILPEPE is simple:
  • Download MetaMask or Trust Wallet
  • Fund wallet with ETH or USDT (ERC-20)
  • Visit the official website and link wallet
  • Buy LILPEPE tokens

Tokens will be claimable when the presale ends, and the price increases with every level of the presale, so don’t wait too long to buy at the lowest price. 

Conclusion: A war of long-term stability vs. short-term profits

Ripple and Little Pepe offer distinct investment propositions. XRP offers long-term stability and institutional investor-friendly real-world utility, while LILPEPE provides short-term profit for those who want to be part of the memecoin bandwagon. LILPEPE’s Layer-2 structure and zero-tax design might be a better alternative for those who wish to achieve quick returns.

Join the LILPEPE presale today and be part of the subsequent massive memecoin explosion.

For more information about Little Pepe, visit Telegram and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

