Lightchain AI secures dev funding as Stellar seeks relevance in the crypto space

Crypto.news
2025/06/15 01:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1217-1.37%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1562+4.55%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Stellar fights for relevance, Lightchain AI secures $21m and powers ahead with dev tools, grants, and strong momentum.

Table of Contents

  • Stellar faces pressure to adapt amid evolving market dynamics
  • Lightchain AI unlocks growth through developer grants and ecosystem support
  • Incentives in motion: Lightchain AI is leading charge, and builders are taking notice

As Stellar seeks to reassert its relevance in a rapidly shifting crypto landscape, Lightchain AI is pushing forward with real traction, securing developer funding that’s driving ecosystem growth. With all 15 presale stages completed and a Bonus Round now active at a fixed price of $0.007, the project has already attracted nearly $21 million in early participation.

This is no baseless conjecture; it’s a deliberate strategy to equip developers with grants, advanced tools, and robust infrastructure. While competitors scramble for market relevance, Lightchain AI solidifies its foundation with proven technology, escalating community traction, and comprehensive developer support designed to drive sustained adoption.

Stellar faces pressure to adapt amid evolving market dynamics

It’s 2025 and Stellar Lumens (XLM) is treading a tough market, struggling to keep the faith of investors within a dynamic marketplace that promises stiff competition. Trading at about $0.26 at the time of writing, XLM has had its ups and downs thanks to market conditions and regulatory effects.

However, such ups and downs notwithstanding, Stellar’s focus on financial inclusion and cross-border payments has never wavered. The network’s low transaction fees and relationships with names like MoneyGram and Franklin Templeton highlight the network’s utility for global remittances.

Analysts predict that XLM could reach anything from $0.23 and $0.88 by 2025, with possible highs of $1.41 if adoption picks up. However competition from peers such as Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum, which provide similar services and have a lot more living in the ecosystem more broadly, are formidable.

To recapture mindshare, Stellar is concentrating on pushing forward with technology, including smart contracts via Soroban, and growth in the developing world. They’re efforts to grow the network and bring in more users.

Lightchain AI unlocks growth through developer grants and ecosystem support

Lightchain AI is accelerating its ecosystem growth through a strategic developer grant program designed to attract innovative projects at the intersection of AI and blockchain. Offering grants ranging from $25,000 to $150,000, the initiative supports builders developing AI-powered decentralized applications, custom block explorers, decentralized exchanges, and launchpads. Recipients benefit from milestone-based funding, technical mentorship, and enhanced visibility within the Lightchain community.

This program complements Lightchain’s core technologies, including the Proof-of-Intelligence consensus mechanism and the Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM), which facilitate efficient AI computations on-chain. By fostering a robust developer ecosystem, Lightchain AI aims to drive innovation and solidify its position as a leader in decentralized AI solutions.

Incentives in motion: Lightchain AI is leading charge, and builders are taking notice

Lightchain AI is setting the pace, and builders are flocking to the platform while others scramble to catch up. With a $150,000 grant pool already live, developers are diving in to create tools, dApps, and integrations on this cutting-edge AI-powered Layer 1. From public GitHub access and a comprehensive Developer Portal to the Meme Launchpad with liquidity support, Lightchain AI delivers real utility from day one.

Add in revamped tokenomics that prioritize growth and innovation, and it’s clear: this is where serious contributors are making their mark. Ready to build the future? Join the movement.

For more information on Lightchain AI, visit its website, X, or Telegram.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.07627+0.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01514-1.04%
TONCOIN
TON$3.425+0.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.16265-2.21%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000939-5.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02768-6.58%
U
U$0.02512-8.98%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03147-11.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.22+1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09981+8.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001913+0.79%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.003029+14.04%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.0049+2.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06747+237.35%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco