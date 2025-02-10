OSL Trading Time: 27 US states pay attention to BTC, Bitcoin and Ethereum are still showing a positive trend

1. Market observation

Keywords: SOL, ETH, BTC

The cryptocurrency market has been mixed lately. Despite the volatility of Bitcoin prices, Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), remains optimistic and plans to make a new round of Bitcoin purchases on Monday. Although analyst Dave the Wave warns of a possible sharp downside correction and a decline in network activity, experts such as Chris Burniske believe that Bitcoin still has room to rise. It is worth noting that 27 US states have shown strong interest in Bitcoin, among which Kentucky and Maryland lawmakers have proposed "Bitcoin Reserve" bills respectively, and Florida senators have also proposed Bitcoin investment bills. In terms of institutional investment, institutions such as the University of Austin have launched Bitcoin investment funds, showing that institutional investors are still confident.

The Ethereum market also faces challenges and opportunities. Despite its profit supply hitting a four-month low, spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $420 million last week, and all ETF products had no net outflows. However, according to the Matrixport report, ETH's market share has dropped to 10%, and prices may continue to be under pressure. In terms of regulation, the US SEC has postponed the decision on BlackRock's Ethereum ETF options trading to April 9. It is worth mentioning that the Ethereum Foundation transferred 50,000 ETH to the DeFi wallet, and the Hong Kong Investment Promotion Agency approved an investment immigration application with ETH as asset proof.

Compliance issues in the industry remain challenging. The former deputy director of the Beijing Financial Bureau was sentenced to 11 years in prison for using Bitcoin to launder money. On the other hand, rapper Kanye West said he had rejected a $2 million proposal to launch the RUG plate Meme coin. In the current financial market environment, the traditional safe-haven asset gold still performs better than Bitcoin, especially under the influence of factors such as the new tariff plan. Despite this, Bitcoin and Ethereum still maintain their dominance compared to competitors such as Solana and XRP. The continued inflow of institutional funds, the active promotion of Bitcoin-related legislation by states, and the recognition of ETH in regions such as Hong Kong all indicate that the future of Bitcoin and Ethereum remains bullish.

2. Key data (as of 18:30 HKT on February 10)

  • S&P 500: 6,025.99 (+2.45% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,523.40 (+1.1% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.495% (-8.6 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 108.212 (-0.24% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $97,924.76 (+4.62% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $37,633.5 million

  • Ethereum: $2,647.26 (-20.45% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $20,755.4 million

3. ETF flows (February 7 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$171 million

  • Ethereum ETF: $0

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell attends Senate hearing (February 11, 23:00)

U.S. core CPI year-on-year in January (21:30, February 12)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.1% / Expected: 3.2%

U.S. CPI year-on-year in January (21:30, February 12)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 2.9% / Expected: 2.9%

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy testimony in the House of Representatives (February 12, 23:00)

2027 FOMC voting member and Atlanta Fed President Bostic speaks on economic outlook (February 13, 01:00)

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States as of the week ending February 8 (10,000) (21:30, February 13)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 219,000 / Expected: 216,000

U.S. core PPI annual rate in January (21:30, February 13)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.5% / Expected: 3.3%

5. Hot News

Weekly preview | Layer3 gaming network B3 launches B3 token and airdrops; Cheelee (CHEEL) unlocks tokens worth approximately $169 million

Macro Outlook This Week: Trump barely gives the market a chance to blink

Data: CHEEL, CONX, SAND and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which CHEEL is worth about $169 million

Circle minted $250 million in new USDC on Solana this morning

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $420 million last week, while none of the nine ETFs saw a net outflow

Matrixport: ETH market share has dropped to 10%, ETH price may continue to be under pressure

The President of the Central African Republic is suspected to have announced the launch of the Meme coin CAR, and the token market value has reached 280 million US dollars

A certain user X shared that he encountered a game mod recruitment scam, and the OKX Wallet warning saved him from a loss of 200,000

Electric Capital Partner: The future will be an era of small, efficient teams, and AI-first companies will dominate the market

DeepSeek is recognized by the top-level domain ai.com

Ethernity Chain is renamed Epic Chain and launches 1:1 token swap

Binance will list Cheems (1000CHEEMS) and Test (TST) and add seed tags to them

Market News: Pump.fun is planning to issue tokens in the Dutch auction model

Brazil’s B3 Stock Exchange to Launch BTC Options and ETH and SOL Futures Contracts

Berachain Foundation: The second part of the airdrop will be distributed to wallets on February 10

Arweave computing platform AO mainnet is now online

AllianceDAO founder: Many AI+Crypto projects are a bit far-fetched, tokenization strategies may become an important tool for startups

Invest Hong Kong approves an investment immigration application with ETH as asset proof

Santiment: Single Dogecoin transactions exceeding $100,000 have dropped by two-thirds compared to early November last year

Solayer has opened LAYER token airdrop qualification inquiry

Rapper Kanye West: Someone offered me $2 million to launch the RUG Meme coin, but I rejected their request

Caixin: Hao Gang, former deputy director of Beijing Local Financial Regulatory Bureau, suspected of money laundering with Bitcoin

Kentucky and Maryland lawmakers separately proposed "Bitcoin Reserve" bills

Florida Senator Introduces Bitcoin Investment Bill

US SEC postpones decision on BlackRock Ethereum ETF options trading to April 9

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
