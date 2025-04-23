Masayoshi Son plans to join hands with stablecoin giant Tether to create a $3 billion crypto joint venture. Has the Bitcoin hoarding strategy entered the 2.0 era?

PANews
2025/04/23 16:17
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1216-1.29%
MAY
MAY$0.05+1.39%
ERA
ERA$0.9295-0.05%

Masayoshi Son plans to join hands with stablecoin giant Tether to create a $3 billion crypto joint venture. Has the Bitcoin hoarding strategy entered the 2.0 era?

Author: Weilin, PANews

After investing heavily in AI, "investment madman" Masayoshi Son is also going to bet heavily on the crypto industry. Like the AI layout, SoftBank Group, which he heads, may establish a crypto joint venture with a total scale of up to $3 billion with a partner institution with close ties to the US government, traditional financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald, and the largest stablecoin issuer Tether.

The venture is seen as a re-invention of Strategy’s Bitcoin Financial Strategy under Michael Saylor, who is now led by his son Brandon Lutnick after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stepped down as Cantor’s chairman and CEO.

Tether invests $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, which may usher in the era of "Bitcoin Financial Strategy" 2.0

The joint venture is in the form of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called Cantor Equity Partners. In January of this year, the SPAC raised an initial $200 million in funding and plans to set up a new company "21 Capital" through this entity to absorb and manage billions of dollars in Bitcoin assets. Partners participating in this cooperation will be converted into shares of 21 Capital at a price of $10 per share, based on a valuation of $85,000 per Bitcoin.

According to reports, Tether will provide $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin as capital, while its affiliated exchange Bitfinex and SoftBank Group will invest $600 million and $900 million in Bitcoin respectively. The deal is expected to be officially announced in the coming weeks, although there is still a possibility of abortion.

This SPAC is seen by the market as a replay of Strategy's "Bitcoin financial strategy". Strategy was originally an enterprise software provider. In recent years, it has transformed into a core advocate of "digital gold" by continuously purchasing Bitcoin assets. As of 12:00 on April 23, its Bitcoin holdings were 538,200, with a market value of more than US$50.1 billion. Its aggressive financial strategy has inspired the birth of many imitators around the world, such as Metaplanet Inc. in Japan. Their purchases are usually funded by issuing stocks and other financial instruments (including convertible notes).

Today, Cantor, Tether and SoftBank are trying to expand similar ideas to a more structured investment tool level, or to attract more funds into the Bitcoin market through new acquisition platforms.

At the same time, in recent years, Tether, as the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin USDT, has actively promoted a diversified investment strategy. In the past year, the company has frequently made investments in agriculture, AI, and even brain-computer interfaces.

A transfer of Tether and Cantor’s deep political and business ties?

Tether and Cantor have an increasingly close relationship. Cantor not only holds convertible bonds issued by Tether, but also helps manage Tether's more than $80 billion in U.S. Treasury reserves, which provide value anchoring for the USDT stablecoin with a market value of up to $142 billion. The asset management arrangement brings Cantor tens of millions of dollars in revenue each year. In 2023, Cantor acquired a 5% stake in Tether through a convertible debt investment, worth approximately $600 million.

Howard Lutnick, the former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, was appointed as the Secretary of Commerce of the Trump administration in February 2025, officially resigning from the company and entering politics. Behind this personnel change is the inheritance of the Cantor family's power.

Howard Lutnick led Cantor Fitzgerald for more than 30 years, rebuilding the firm after the loss of 658 employees in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. His transition to Commerce Secretary required him to divest his business interests under U.S. government ethics rules, but his influence lives on through strategic and family institutions. The new appointment structure reflects Lutnick’s intent to maintain his vision through trusted insiders and family members.

Lutnick's son, Brandon Lutnick, 26, was appointed chairman of Cantor and became the main promoter of this SPAC project. He facilitated the contact between the two parties before Tether made a $775 million investment in video platform Rumble Inc. The Financial Times reported that now, the newly established SPAC is Brandon's attempt to put Cantor at the heart of the crypto investment boom.

Howard Lutnick's other son, Kyle Lutnick, was appointed executive vice chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, LP. Although Lutnick divested his holdings in Cantor, BGC Group and Newmark Group in accordance with ethical requirements of the U.S. government, critics questioned whether this truly cut off his influence. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren publicly pointed out that Lutnick's deep involvement and support for Tether raised questions about his judgment and whether he could put the interests of the American people above his personal financial interests.

Another important layout of Cantor, SoftBank's Bitcoin attempt

Back in July 2024, at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Howard Lutnick publicly announced that Cantor Fitzgerald would launch a Bitcoin-collateralized lending business with a capital of up to $2 billion. In his speech, he recalled the impact of the 9/11 incident on himself and the company, and expressed his firm support for Bitcoin and the crypto community.

At the end of his speech, Lutnick added: “The moral of the story is this: We will welcome Bitcoin into the global financial market’s financing system, and Cantor Fitzgerald will be your supporter.”

This signal was interpreted by the market as a further push by traditional financial companies to invest in Bitcoin. Last November, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying that Cantor Fitzgerald was in talks with Tether to support its proposed multi-billion dollar loan program. The program intends to provide US dollar loans to customers who use Bitcoin as collateral.

At the same time, SoftBank, another protagonist of this cooperation, had purchased $200 million worth of Bitcoin personally by its chairman Masayoshi Son as early as 2017. As a result, he bought at the market highs and sold at the lows, resulting in a loss of more than $130 million.

However, in recent years, SoftBank has reinvested in the digital infrastructure sector. Earlier this year, SoftBank invested $50 million in Cipher Mining, acquired approximately 10.4 million shares (3%) to support HPC data center development, and entered into exclusive negotiations for data center space for a month, but the negotiations were never completed.

In general, the cooperation plan with Cantor, Tether and SoftBank is seen as another major bet by SoftBank in the Bitcoin market, and it uses a structured framework to avoid risks. The three crypto joint ventures are not only of astonishing size, but also deeply integrate stablecoins, Bitcoin assets, policy forces and institutional custody in their strategic paths.

More importantly, as the Trump administration promotes the "Bitcoin Strategic Reserve" and builds a more relaxed crypto regulatory environment, Cantor, Tether, and SoftBank may be able to form a linkage with macro policies and open up more paths for traditional finance to fully embrace cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02766-6.77%
U
U$0.02697-1.56%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03114-10.90%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.193+1.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09984+8.36%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001913+0.52%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.003122+17.54%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00484+0.83%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06831+241.55%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.4965+1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1351+0.07%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07093-2.76%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Kroma L2 network will be shut down on June 26, $KRO needs to be migrated to Ethereum