PANews
2025/02/13 13:20
DepinTech
Sleepless AI
Original article: Dylan Bane , Messari Analyst

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

As artificial intelligence develops rapidly, decentralized physical artificial intelligence (DePAI) is providing a new solution for the control of robots and physical artificial intelligence infrastructure. From real-world data collection to intelligent robot operations based on decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), the development of DePAI is progressing steadily. As NVIDIA CEO Huang Renxun predicted: "The ChatGPT moment in the field of general robots is coming."

Looking back at the history of technological development, the digital age started with hardware and then expanded to the intangible field of software. The era of artificial intelligence started with software and is now advancing into the ultimate frontier of the physical world.

In a world where robots, smart cars, drones, and robots run by autonomous physical AI agents are gradually replacing traditional labor, the ownership of these smart devices has become a social issue that cannot be ignored. At a time when centralized players have not yet completely dominated the market, DePAI provides a rare opportunity to build a physical AI system based on Web3.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

Data collection

Currently, the infrastructure of DePAI is being improved at an accelerated pace, with the data collection layer being the most active . This layer not only provides the real-world data needed for training the physical AI agents on the robot, but also transmits the data streams needed for environment navigation and task execution in real time.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

However, obtaining high-quality real-world data remains a major bottleneck restricting the development of physical AI . Although Nvidia's Omniverse and Cosmos provide innovative solutions through simulated environments, synthetic data is only part of the entire ecosystem, and remote operation and real-world video data are equally indispensable.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

Remote Operation

In the field of teleoperation, Frodobots is deploying economical delivery robots around the world through DePIN. During operation, these robots can not only capture human decision-making behaviors in real environments and create high-value data sets, but also effectively solve the problem of insufficient capital investment.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

Through a token-driven virtuous cycle mechanism, DePIN is accelerating the deployment of data collection equipment and robots . For robotics companies that want to increase sales while reducing capital expenditures and operating costs, DePIN has significant advantages over traditional models.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

Video Data Application

In terms of video data applications, DePAI can make full use of real-world video data to train physical artificial intelligence systems and build spatial cognition of the real world. Among them, Hivemapper and NATIX Network are expected to become important data sources with their unique video databases.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

As Pantera Capital junior partner Mason Nystrom pointed out: "While individual data is difficult to realize commercial value, data aggregation can do a lot." The Quicksilver platform developed by IoTeX is able to aggregate data across DePINs while ensuring data verification and privacy protection.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

Spatial Intelligence and Computing

In the field of spatial intelligence and computing protocols, the industry is working to achieve decentralized management of spatial coordination and real-world 3D virtual twins through DePIN and DePAI. For example, Auki Network 's Posemesh technology achieves real-time spatial perception while ensuring privacy and decentralization.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

The application of physical AI agents has already achieved initial results, such as SAM , which is using Frodobots' global robot network to infer geographic location. In the future, with the help of frameworks such as Quicksilver, AI agents will be able to better access real-time data provided by DePIN.

DePIN leads the way, AI assists: a look at the DePAI map of decentralized physical artificial intelligence

For investors interested in entering the field of physical artificial intelligence, investing in DAO may be an ideal entry point. Taking XMAQUINA as an example, it provides members with a diversified physical artificial intelligence asset portfolio, covering machine physical assets, DePIN protocols, robotics companies and intellectual property rights, and is equipped with a professional internal R&D team to provide support.

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02768-5.97%
U
U$0.02489-7.81%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03119-7.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.284+2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1+8.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001921+1.31%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.0049+1.65%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06584+229.20%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 06:45

